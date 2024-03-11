Culture
Megan Fox wins not one but two embarrassing awards at Razzies 2024

By Abby Amoakuh

Whether Megan Fox plays a casino owner desperate to protect her business or a CIA operator and member of the Exp4ndables, it seems like either way, she was not quite able to sell those performances to an audience. At least according to the committee of the Golden Raspberry Awards, who awarded her not one but two of the unpopular trophies for “worst” acting performances. Yikes.

The Golden Raspberry Awards act as the counterpart to the Academy Awards and celebrate the worst cinematic failures of the past year. This included Fox’s movies Johnny & Clyde and Exp4ndables.

On Saturday 9 March 2024, Fox was awarded Worst Actress for her performance in the main role in Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for the latest movie in the Expendables franchise.

@p_tchala

could have just taken the money ma'am 🤦🤦🤦

♬ original sound - PRINCE NONSO
@nightmarecreature85

#JohnnyAndClyde #TysonRitter #MeganFox #movie #movies #movietrailer #movietrailers #movietiktok #movietoker #movietokk #thriller #thrilling #thrillermovie #thrillermovies #thrillertiktok #thrillertok #comedy #comedymovie #comedymovies #trend #trending #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fyp🖤 #fyp🖤🖤 #fyp🖤💯シ

♬ original sound - horror girl85

To say that the movies received mixed reviews would be quite an overstatement. Both audiences and critics alike were quite comfortable with voicing their disdain for the story, acting and cinematic production of both films. They garnered a 0 per cent and 14 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating respectively, that’s how bad they were.

@editsldr

her> #gina #expendables4 #meganfox #fyp #viral

♬ som original - edits
@edshfilms

she literally saved this movie

♬ original sound - edshfilms

Fox hasn’t commented yet on her sweep of this year’s Razzies. Perhaps she is too busy writing more bestselling poetry. Or perhaps, the bombshell just isn’t that shaken by her unfortunate win of the parody award, considering that she has taken the Razzie home once already.

Fox won her first Razzie Award in 2015 when she scooped up Worst Supporting Actress for her performance in Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If you don’t remember this movie, let me offer you this refresher: great expectations followed by big disappointments.

Fox, who went through something of a renaissance during the past five years, has since starred in critic favourites like Till Death, appeared in campaigns for Boohoo and SKIMS and made the New York Times’ bestselling list with a collection of personal poetry.

The actress can also comfort herself with knowing that she wasn’t the only household name that got dragged at this year’s award show. Her Exp4ndables co-star Sylvester Stallone won Worst Supporting Actor. Stallone actually holds the all-time record for the most Razzies, having earned 12 of the undesirable trophies throughout his career.

There is also hope for redemption… The Razzies hand out a Redeemer award each year, this time to Fran Drescher for shepherding the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.

