Politics
>

Human rights

Anti-abortion OBGYN who said 9-year-olds are fine to give birth appointed to maternal death committee

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 28, 2024 at 12:50 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Anti-abortion OBGYN who said 9-year-olds are fine to give birth appointed to maternal death committee

Texas sparked controversy by appointing Dr Ingrid Skop to a health committee tasked with reviewing maternal deaths. The decision drew widespread condemnation from people on the pro-choice side of the political spectrum because Skop, a San Antonio-based OB-GYN, previously justified abortion bans without rape exceptions by arguing children as young as nine can safely remain pregnant.

The Texas Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Review Committee was formed because Texas has a staggeringly high maternal mortality rate of 28.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. This rate has increased since abortion bans were passed after Roe v. Wade was overturned and multiple trigger laws came into effect.

Since then, multiple women in the state have been denied medically necessary abortions even for complicated pregnancies. This includes the highly publicised case of 31-year-old Kate Cox, who was seeking an abortion for her high-risk pregnancy, which the state’s Supreme Court denied her.

Now, Texas laws ban nearly all abortions except for cases in which a doctor determines that the patient is experiencing “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places the female at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”

On top of this, 46.5 per cent of its counties are classified as prenatal and maternal care deserts. This describes areas with a severe lack of essential maternity care resources, where no hospitals or birth centres are offering obstetric care and obstetric providers available. Texas’ rate is markedly above the national average of 32.6 per cent.

In short, the state of Texas is currently not providing real choices and adequate health resources for having children, leading to a high maternal death rate.

Reproductive justice advocates are worried that Skop’s appointment could undermine the committee’s ability to accurately examine the impact of abortion bans on deaths during and in the immediate aftermath of pregnancy.

Kamyon Conner, executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund, who was interviewed by The Guardian said: “This appointment speaks volumes about how seriously certain state leaders are taking the issue of maternal mortality. It is another sign that the state is more interested in furthering their anti-abortion agenda than protecting the lives of pregnant Texans.”

Skop has long been vocal about her anti-abortion stance, calling the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a victory in the battle but not the end of the war.”

Further, the doctor infamously has argued in favour of forcing rape and incest victims as young as nine or 10 to carry pregnancies to term.

“If she is developed enough to be menstruating and become pregnant and reach sexual maturity, she can safely give birth to a baby,” Skop told the House oversight committee during a hearing in 2021.

Skop’s appointment, while still shocking, is simply reflective of the extreme direction the US’ pro-life movement is going. And moreover, the lack of protection now afforded to women and girls.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

We spoke to two anti-abortion advocates to test them on their feminism

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lizzo takes the stage to denounce new anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQIA+ rights bills in Nebraska

By Yair Oded

The Supreme Court just passed the first anti-abortion decision of the Amy Coney Barrett era

Keep On Reading

By Yair Oded

The Supreme Court just passed the first anti-abortion decision of the Amy Coney Barrett era

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Female students fear harassment after all-male committee form pro-life society in Manchester

By Charlie Sawyer

New York Attorney General sues some of the US’ biggest pro-life groups for unsafe Abortion Pill Reversal treatment

By Charlie Sawyer

Real Legion from viral Who TF Did I Marry TikTok drama comes out with new response

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

QAnon conspiracy theorists claim Iowa shooting was a political coverup for Jeffrey Epstein scandal

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Megan’s Law and what does it have to do with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s beef?

By Abby Amoakuh

The rise of Ozempic babies: Popular weight loss drug found to lower efficacy of birth control pills

By Abby Amoakuh

UK cracks down on boycott protests with controversial new bill, but is the BDS movement to blame?

By Charlie Sawyer

Usher Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: Justin Bieber to make comeback as special guest

By Abby Amoakuh

Kesha calls out P Diddy during surprise performance with Reneé Rapp at Coachella

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Two duvets, one love: How the Scandinavian sleep method transformed my nights

By Abby Amoakuh

The worldwide war of words: Inside the disinformation campaigns surrounding the Israel-Hamas war

By Abby Amoakuh

As cities wage a war on wee, the UK public toilet crisis intensifies

By Charlie Sawyer

King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

By Charlie Sawyer

Deepfake videos of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez used in elaborate Le Creuset online scam

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker responds to Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post about new son Rocky

By Abby Amoakuh

The murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Athens Georgia could decide the US presidential elections

By Abby Amoakuh

McDonald’s addresses impact of boycott related to Israel-Hamas war in new statement

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Is BookTok ruining reading? Critics seem to think so

By Abby Amoakuh

From Disney star to space start-up CEO, here’s everything you need to know about Bridgit Mendler