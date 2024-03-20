Culture
Millie Bobby Brown labelled as rude and disrespectful after recent interview confession

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 20, 2024 at 12:12 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Millie Bobby Brown has been in the public eye since she was 10 years old and people have always had divided opinions about her. Recently, it seems the actor can’t quite do anything right. Whether she’s confessing to having more guy friends than girlfriends or revealing her restaurant pet peeves, the Stranger Things star is finding herself perpetually on the receiving end of a lot of online abuse, something that’s also making her a permanent fixture in the tabloid hate cycle.

Let’s delve into some of the actor’s recent online moments that have been seriously ruffling netizens’ feathers:

First off, Brown was labelled a “walking red flag” after she admitted to not having many girlfriends while on The Drew Barrymore Show. During a segment with the host where the actor was talking about her recent 20th birthday party, which doubled as a makeshift bachelorette party, Brown shared: “It was wedding themed. It was a combination because I was like, ‘I’m not going to have a bachelorette party.’ I don’t party in general. Also, I don’t have many girlfriends. I have more boyfriends. Jake’s fraternity brothers, back in college, are some of my closest friends. So, we had a bachelorette party but I was the only girl.”

A lot of people seemingly reacted negatively to this statement, with some users writing in the comments section: “Eep not a girls girl alert. Hope she grows out of it and fosters genuine female friendships as it’s very important for growth,” and “Idk always weirds me out when a girl doesn’t have any girlfriends….and is friends with the ‘guys’…”

Shortly after this, Brown found herself once again in hot waters after discussing some of her dining habits and opinions on the Table Manners podcast hosted by Jessie and Lennie Ware.

During the episode, Brown spoke about several things, one of which is that she has a fake name that she uses when she likes to leave reviews on hotels and restaurants. While this clip didn’t seem to evoke much criticism, it was her thoughts on waiting times when dining out that people seemed to have an issue with.

In the podcast, Brown stated: “You know what I hate, waiting a really long time to order. I’ve already looked at the menu in the car on the way here and when they’re like, ‘We’ll just get your drinks orders and then come back’, I’m like ‘No, no, no, stand here, let’s just take the whole thing. It will make your life easier’.”

The actor continued: “And then waiting for the bill, you know when they put it down on the table but then come back half an hour later? I’m like, ‘Let me give you my card just right now and I must go on a walk to walk this food off’.”

Brown was deemed “rude” and “entitled” by netizens for being so impatient with staff and disrespecting them.

While I can understand the morbid desire to critique celebrities, particularly when they give us a glimpse into their private lives, I do think that the internet tends to be particularly harsh on young women such as Brown who, in reality, is simply talking about a very real human emotion: being hangry

