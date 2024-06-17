Politics
Elections

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg is losing it on social media and everyone’s loving it

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 17, 2024 at 09:00 AM

The Kennedy family might be one of the most interesting (and chaotic) families in US political history. And while Robert F. Kennedy Jr (RFK)—a man so delusional he’s still clinging onto the possibility of becoming the next President of the United States—tends to dominate headlines, it’s 31-year-old Jack Schlossberg, aka John F. Kennedy’s (JFK) grandson, who is absolutely running with the whole unhinged Kennedy family narrative right now.

From his highly random and chaotic social media presence to his interesting and celebrity-filled dating history, here is everything you need to know about Schlossberg, the Kennedy we didn’t know we needed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

Who is Jack Schlossberg?

Jack Schlossberg is the son of US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy. Schlossberg has been involved in politics one way or another for quite some time now, working as a staff assistant in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs until ultimately pursuing a career in law.

Schlossberg passed the New York State bar exam in April 2023 and has since been working towards becoming an attorney.

In terms of his political inclination, Schlossberg has referred to the upcoming 2024 presidential battle as the “most important election in history,” and has made it clear that he values the democratic process and its ability to impact an entire society.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

Moreover, up until recently, it looks as though Schlossberg has at times used his platform to inform people about the voting process and provide easy-to-understand information:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

In an interview with the TODAY show in 2018, aged just 25 at the time, Schlossberg emphasised the importance of young people recognising the US’ historic pledge for equality and justice: “People are taking it upon themselves, young people especially, to organise across the country to do what they think is right for our national interest and to choose good leadership.”

Why Jack Schlossberg mocks Robert F. Kennedy’s on social media

JFK’s grandson’s Instagram has always been pretty weird. For example, the 31-year-old seems to have a real interest in identifying the differences between very similar words:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

But when the lawyer-to-be isn’t posting ironic screenshots, he’s taken up the habit of trolling on his cousin, aka independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr—someone I can’t imagine to have the most pliable sense of humour.

It all began in July 2023, when Schlossberg posted a video expressing his upset and disdain regarding RFK’s campaign: “President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather and his legacy is important. It’s about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It’s about public service and courage. It’s about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and landing a man on the moon.”

“Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s vision for the future of America—that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we have ever had,” the Yale graduate continued.

Concluding, and honing in the importance of not taking RFK seriously, Schlossberg stated: “I’ve listened to him, I know him, I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again, by someone’s vanity project.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

Following this rather serious start, Schlossberg upped the ante, using his Instagram account to mercilessly tease and mock both RFK and the people who support him:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

One of his go-to personas happens to be a cranky middle aged man called Jimmy who goes on an extremely lengthy rant about the independent candidate: “I’m a fan of his father. And you know, his uncle, rest in peace. I remember where I was the day he was killed; It was a tragic day. The entire country wept. But listen, that guy, he’s a prick. The new guy, the young guy, he’s a freakin’ prick. He’s lying to you. Independent third party? … Yeah freakin’ right. Vote for Biden, it’ll feel good.”

Did Jack Schlossberg date Selena Gomez?

With his new found internet stardom, netizens have naturally began taking an interest in Schlossberg’s romantic life. And one rumour that was circulating online was that the JFK descendant had at one point dated none other than singer and actor Selena Gomez.

And while this is a couple I would seriously be keen to get behind, it looks like it wasn’t meant to be. Allegedly, the rumour first began on X, formerly Twitter, with netizens speculating that the duo dated from 2020 to 2021.

This was then followed up with an Instagram picture which was attempting to further corroborate the affair. However, Gomez quickly shut down all of the gossip by commenting “Never met this human, sorry” underneath.

Either way, it’s no understatement to say that Schlossberg has made quite the impact on Gen Zers everywhere. Go off, king.

