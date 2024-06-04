Politics
LGBTQI rights

Bar announces Heterosexual Awareness Month where straight men drink for free on Mondays

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jun 4, 2024 at 02:07 PM

The Old State Saloon bar in Eagle, Idaho went viral this week after it announced that it would be hosting a Heterosexual Awareness Month in June, coincidentally coinciding with LGBTQAI+ Awareness Month (aka Pride Month). The bar also stated that during the entirety of June, every cisgender man would receive free beers every Monday.

Conservative netizens online were naturally elated at the news and joyously proclaimed that without straight relationships there wouldn’t be “any of the other alphabets,” insinuating that they were clearly more than deserving of this special honour.

“Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!” the bar affirmed in a Facebook post, promising a month of festivities and drink specials.

Every Monday will be “Hetero Male Monday,” where a free draft will be given to “any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male,” the bar explained. The Old State Saloon also noted that it was even hiring for a “professional” judge “qualified” to determine whether a man’s outfit was certified heterosexual. It will be offering $15 per hour plus free beer as compensation to anyone who “think[s] you have what it takes to determine straight threads.”

Wednesdays, on the other hand, will be for couples, where “each heterosexual couple” will receive 15 per cent off their bill. You truly can’t make this stuff up.

But it doesn’t stop there. Thursdays are heterosexual ladies’ nights, with “Her Hetero Happy Hour” promising happy-hour prices for straight women all day long.

Netizens on the liberal side of the political spectrum were understandably quite displeased with the bar’s announcement, to say the least.

They mainly argued that heterosexual awareness was, well, every other month of the year, and thus not deserving of a dedicated month. The Saloon’s owner, Mark Fitzpatrick, hosts a right-wing podcast, in which he has previously platformed flat-earthers and COVID-19 conspiracy theorists.

The bar has also made headlines in the past for hosting a conspiracy theory trivia night and a “Christian Singles Mingle” event. 

