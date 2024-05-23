Industry insider accuses Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble of grooming Justin Bieber and more in wild interview

Before the now 43-year-old started a second career as an actor, influencer, and spokesperson Gamble was a talent and tour manager for celebrities like Justin Bieber.

If you don’t know Jaguar Wright as a professional singer and songwriter, you probably know her as the undefeated gossip and celebrity conspiracy queen of TikTok. Sorry to break it to all the official gossip accounts who think they’re where it’s at, but the gals definitely prefer receiving their tea from an insider source. As a collaborator of The Roots, Jay-Z, and Blackalicious, Wright has never shied away from name-dropping her colleagues and spilling the info on all kinds of shocking and mind-boggling accusations in her videos. One particular clip zoomed in on a plethora of different allegations made against Corey Gamble, the enigmatic boyfriend of momager Kris Jenner.

From wild allegations regarding Gamble’s involvement with the Tory Lanez shooting to rumours regarding his professional relationship with Justin Bieber, it’s about to get real messy.

Who is Corey Gamble?

Corey Gamble grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, where he studied business marketing at the historically Black Morehouse College. Before the now 43-year-old started a second career as an actor, influencer, and spokesperson following his entry into the Kardashian clan, Gamble was a talent and tour manager for celebrities like Justin Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble)

Gamble reportedly met Kris in August 2014 at the 40th birthday party of fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, which was thrown by Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West in Ibiza.

Despite some minor break-up rumours here and there, the pair seem to still be pretty loved up, regularly appearing on the Met Gala red carpet together and exchanging adorable birthday wishes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble)

What has Jaguar Wright been saying about Corey Gamble?

According to Jaguar Wright, Corey Gamble was allegedly present when Kim Porter, aka P Diddy’s ex-partner, passed away in 2018.

“And he was also the n*gga that took Tory Lanez to Kylie [Jenner]’s house to fake shoot Megan Thee Stallion,” the singer continued in the clip, evidently referencing an incident in 2020, in which Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez after leaving a party at Jenner’s mansion.

The legal charges that were subsequently pressed against Lanez polarised the rap community for years and led to a wave of misogynistic and racist backlash directed at Megan. Indeed, it was frequently implied that the ‘Savage’ rapper had lied about the shooting. Spoiler alert: she didn’t and Lanez was ultimately convicted on all counts in relation to the assault on her.

Yet, Wright seems to imply that she also believes that there might be a conspiracy at play. The gossip queen also accused Gamble of grooming teen sensation and former employer Bieber.

“Probably the one that groomed Justin and made him so pliable so that they could pimp him out at all these damn music festivals. He would be the right guy for the job,” Wright stated.

And that’s a wrap on Wright’s tea on Gamble, but if it’s anything like her suspicions about Megan Thee Stallion, there probably isn’t any real truth to it…