Trump rambles about Hannibal Lecter and Kristi Noem’s dead dog, while Biden taunts him

Image by Kevin Dietsch/UPI/ from Shutterstock

Amid a whirlwind of controversies, from praising fictional character Hannibal Lecter to ongoing disputes with President Biden, former President Donald Trump continues to defy convention with his unorthodox approach to politics.

Welcome back to the latest edition of our 2024 US presidential election weekly recaps, where we delve into the most recent developments shaping the US’ ever-changing political landscape. This week has been especially… interesting. We saw former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump defend Governor Kristi Noem’s decision to shoot her dog and praise none other than fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Plus, it was announced that Trump and Joe Biden would officially face off in two presidential debates. Let’s dive in shall we?

Donald Trump’s praise of fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter sparks controversy

At a recent rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Trump’s rhetoric took a peculiar turn when he lavishly praised the fictional character Hannibal Lecter from the horror film Silence of the Lambs. Describing Lecter as a “wonderful man” and lauding him as “late [and] great,” the politician’s remarks then veered into condemnation of immigration policies, creating a jarring juxtaposition that left many bewildered.

Beyond his admiration for the serial killer, Trump also reiterated exaggerated claims regarding his legal troubles, including indictments linked to his post-election actions.

“The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man,” Trump told the audience. “He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner’ as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter, congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter,” the Republican rambled on.

Donald Trump defends Kristi Noem’s controversial decision to shoot her dog

In another instance, aptly highlighting Trump’s unconventional approach to, well everything, he defended South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem amid ongoing backlash over her admission of shooting her dog, Cricket.

Noem’s revelation first shared in her memoir No Going Back, triggered bipartisan criticism, with many questioning the necessity and ethics of her actions. Trump, however, dismissed the controversy as a byproduct of a “bad week” for Noem, implying empathy for her situation and suggesting that ghostwriters may have exacerbated the fallout.

In the memoir, Noem provides a candid account of her decision to euthanise her 14-month-old dog due to behavioural issues. Additionally, the South Dakota politician recounts another incident where she similarly killed a goat she described as smelling and displaying aggressive behaviour.

President Trump to @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton on Kristi Noem: "She's a terrific person. She had a bad week. We all have bad weeks."



More in the podcast: https://t.co/hGBO5bBV8m pic.twitter.com/Ks0O3aZN7b — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) May 14, 2024

Trump’s response to Governor Noem’s claims reflects his dismissiveness towards controversies. Casting doubt on the credibility of the ghostwriters, the former president stated: “Sometimes you do books, and you have some guy writing a book, and you maybe don’t read it as carefully. You have ghostwriters, too. They help you, and they, in this case, didn’t help too much.”

Indeed, Trump’s decision to jump to Noem’s defence does indicate that she might be a frontrunner in the bid for the Vice President spot.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden gear up for two presidential debates

As the upcoming presidential election looms, both Trump and Biden have boldly decided to participate in two televised debates. Speaking about the event on Truth Social, Trump expressed his eagerness to confront Biden in person.

Biden’s re-election campaign proposed two crucial debates, one scheduled for late June, and another in September. Shortly after the proposal, Trump took to Truth Social to announce his readiness, stating that he was “ready and willing to debate crooked Joe at the two proposed times.”

He went on to add: “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds.”

In response, Biden posted a clip on X with the caption: “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

However, amid the preparations, accusations of exclusion surfaced, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alleging that his omission from the debates was motivated by fear of his potential impact. As the first debate approaches, the stakes are high, with legal and political developments adding layers of complexity to an already charged atmosphere.

As debates loom on the horizon, the stage is set for a serious clash of ideas and visions. It’s going to be a funny watch that’s for sure.