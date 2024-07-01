Watch Coldplay bring out Michael J. Fox in emotional moment at Glastonbury festival

Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when he was just 29, has been incredibly vocal about his symptoms and has been a fierce advocate for finding a cure.

In a truly unforgettable moment, Chris Martin brought out Michael J. Fox during Coldplay’s headlining set at this year’s Glastonbury festival on Saturday 29 June 2024. To say there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience would truly be an understatement.

Fox, who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when he was just 29, has been incredibly vocal about his symptoms and has been a fierce advocate for finding a cure.

The actor, best known for portraying the role of Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise, is greatly loved and his recent public appearances have spurred on words of encouragement and pride on social media from fans across the globe.

Marty McFly himself, Michael J Fox on the Pyramid Stage... I wasn't ready for that, but I love it #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/3pjmy0C2OK — Pip (@pipmadeley) June 29, 2024

Martin brought Fox out on stage during the band’s performance of ‘Fix You’ and ensured the actor was centre stage as he played guitar in front of the audience.

Watch the heartwarming moment below: