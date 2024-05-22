What is a spicy cruise? Here’s why swinging culture is taking over TikTok

Lots of couples, and single swingers, have taken to TikTok to share their thoughts on spicy cruises and give outsiders a sneak peek into exactly what goes on onboard.

TikTok teaches me something new every single day, and I’m always grateful for it. But, while I expect to be served content regarding current affairs, trending TV shows and the societal discussions surrounding them, and even DIY tips and tricks, I hadn’t ever considered how much I’d learn about swinging culture—more specifically, spicy cruises catered for sexually open couples. For anyone who is feeling completely lost right now, let me break it down for you.

TikTok is an incredibly progressive place, and it’s become a really fabulous tool for people in the swinging community to share a little bit more about themselves and their lifestyles. And, recently, vlogs of spicy cruises and couples sharing their tried and tested swinging pick up lines have now become an element of this.

What is swinging?

Swinging, or being a swinger, in short, involves engaging in group sex or swapping partners. It’s a very popular form of non-monogamy usually associated with married couples who wish to sexually engage with others.

The swinging community is often referred to as the ‘lifestyle’, and typically, it doesn’t involve pursuing an emotional attachment outside of your own relationship, solely a physical and or sexual one.

Zhana Vrangalova, a sexuality and relationships scientist, spoke with Men’s Health about swinging and explained that “the word ‘swinging’ has been losing popularity. The younger generation does not relate to it. They relate to polyamory, but polyamory is different, and it should be kept different.”

Moreover, Vrangalova went on to clarify that “swingers mostly play together, whereas in open relationships, people mostly see other people separately.”

What is a spicy cruise?

A spicy cruise is a cruise holiday specifically catered for swingers. They’re of course adults-only and are transformed to give guests the best possible experience.

Lots of couples, and single swingers, have taken to TikTok to share their thoughts on spicy cruises and give outsiders a sneak peek into exactly what goes on onboard. For example, couple Bella and Jase, who exclusively post content relating to their swinging lifestyle, have a TikTok account with over 35,000 followers.

In many of their videos, the pair walk viewers through what a day on a spicy cruise looks like—it definitely seems as though they’re the experts onboard. Slay.

Another really popular TikTok creator involved in this community is Kate Shelor, an Intimacy Coach and Hypnotherapist. Shelor has also posted content related to her own time on spicy cruises:

Temptation Cruises appears to be the most popular company among swingers online. On its website, the cruise company promises quite a lot for its passengers: “Join us at the areas where bikini tops are optional (the pool and sundecks), or how about a visit to our clothing-optional spot or to the playroom. In addition, enjoy thematic pool parties, daring activities, tempting workshops, incredible DJs, and outrageous theme nights.”

TikTok has always been a safe space for people to share insight into different lifestyles and communities, and I think it’s fair to say that swinging content has well and truly taken off.