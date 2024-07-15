Culture
>

Internet culture

What is Gnomes vs Knights? Inside the medieval beef dividing TikTok

By Malavika Pradeep

Published Jul 15, 2024 at 04:32 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

In 2024, shitposting has become whimsical and hopecore is the ultimate FYP haven for chronically online users. While frogs and wizards grace meme carousels, TikTok’s latest rabbit hole features a medieval cult war between two species. Backed by an extensive lore, the battle is now forcing everyone (including fairies, vampires and AI-generated dragons) to pick a side.

So, if you’ve been busy building your algorithm brick by brick, plan to get some shopping done at your local mall or even work in retail, lend me your ears as I walk you through the greatest digital feud that will potentially be upon us for years.

What is the Gnomes vs Knights TikTok trend?

The ‘Gnomes vs Knights’ trend refers to a virtual battle between TikTok users who cosplay fantastical gnomes and mediaeval knights. The war began after a viral TikTok video by @crawly_possessed saw the Poland-based creator squatting his way through a food court dressed in a green cloak with a white cone-shaped hat and a pink butterfly net.

“Found a hiding place from the STUPID KNIGHTS 😈,” the TikToker captioned the post. Gathering 23 million views without any hashtags to boost engagement or discovery, the character went on to be dubbed as the ‘Tiny Green Mall Wizard’ or ‘Wizard Gnome’.

@crawly_possessed

Нашел укромное место от ГЛУПЫХ РЫЦАРЕЙ 😈

♬ оригінальний звук - Bruh

Following his viral clip in June 2024, @crawly_possessed posted a series of videos which showcased him crawling, and occasionally swatting, through retail stores, supermarkets and fast food restaurants until he ends up being escorted out by employees. Raking up to 100 million views, the videos became a beginner’s guide for Gen Zers looking to discern the friendliest workspace for their part-time jobs… until the knight cosplayers decided to show up.

With the aim of hunting the ‘invasive species’, creators such as @kingemiliothearmoredone comprise the other end of the battle. The knights can be seen setting up traps, destroying fictional ‘gnome homes’, reviewing their armours and even editing thirst traps of their modes of transport. As a response, the gnomes often post clips warning others of deadly forest contraptions and boasting about their communal milestones.

What started as pure wizardposting has essentially evolved into a worldwide game of Dungeons & Dragons played through TikTok.

@benem0th

we will find you! #knight #knights #medieval #medievaltiktok #armor #knighttok #fyp #fy #trending #cosplay #gnomes #darkfantasy #gnomesvsknights

♬ original sound - Nick
@kingemiliothearmoredone

#stitch with @GnomLord GREAT PROGRESS 🤺 VS 🧙‍♂️ @CRAWLY #gnome #King #knights #fantasy #medievalfantasy #medieval #medievaltiktok #gnomesoftiktok

♬ original sound - Nick

Who has joined the Gnomes and the Knights?

Remember the time hamsters terrorised our TikTok FYPs by beefing with the Lana Del Rey cult back in 2021? This time around, the gnomes and the knights have an even more concerningly detailed list of allyship.

While dragons and giants are team knights, the gnomes are backed by mermaids, mice, river sirens, snails, vampires, witches (in all their whimsigothic glory), goblins and fairies who have humbly offered their bumblebees and cats as transport. Heck, even Duolingo and Scrub Daddy have chosen their sides in the war. Although the support seems unfair, it’s worth noting that the knights have fierce, AI-generated allies on their side.

@bluecottagefaerie

The fairy council has spoken. #knightsvsgnomes #gnomesvsknights #gnomewar #fairycore #fairytail #faerie #fairy #gnome #gnomesoftiktok #fairytiktok #knightsoftiktok #knights #ladyknight @Moth Princess @Coral Koi @diadem.maiden

♬ original sound - WUH4NB4T
@billycobbmusic

The gnomes have launched a retaliatory attack on the knights after their village had been brutally raided. #gnome #gnomesoftiktok #gnomes #gnomesvsknights #gnomevsknight #knight #meme #memes #animation #blender #b3d #crawly #3danimation #fantasy #nature #darkfantasy #gnomewar #knightsvsgnomes #knights

♬ Celtic Flashy Celtic Music - Masucu

Sillyposting and the future of cosmic brainrot

Although the trend was initially set to ‘Misanthrop’ by Blod Besvimelse, the dungeon synth track has since been taken down by TikTok, forcing users to replace their audios. The war has also drawn its fair share of criticism from internet users for “terrorising underpaid employees” with their antics.

“You think someone hopping around, annoying store employees, trespassing and annoying customers is funny?” wrote a Reddit user on r/ImTheMainCharacter. “Calling it Knights vs Gnomes is way more charming than calling it what it actually is: TikToker trespassing as he harasses retail employees,” wrote another Redditor.

Providing users with daily missions, side quests, profile picture inspirations and the overarching feeling of belongingness, however, there’s no denying that the ‘Gnomes vs Knights’ cult war is here to stay. An entire website dedicated to keeping track of its supporters further pushes its hopes for longevity.

Maybe the digital battle is our escapism-fuelled attempt at rationing and healing from Gen Alpha brainrot. The final boss of cosmic shitposting, if you must—considering its root in trends like cryptidcore, goblincore and the iconic ‘Me as a baby’ trend. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to pick your side in this medieval beef and voice your whimsical support, wisely.

@fantasychoicerealm

Who’s side shall we take?? 🧙‍♂️⚔️ #MemeCut #fantasy #wizard #gnome #gnomesoftiktok #knight #fyp #foryoupage gnome vs knight gnome wizard trend funny fantasy#Meme #MemeCut

♬ original sound - Nick

