Are Selling the OC stars Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa swingers?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 3, 2024 at 11:46 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Are Selling the OC stars Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa swingers?

There’s nothing better than some good ol’ reality TV gossip. And one of the best franchises for delving into some juicy tea is most definitely the Selling X series. I’m talking Selling Sunset, Selling New York, and the juiciest of them all, Selling the OC. So, what exactly is the gossip making the rounds at the moment? Well, supposedly, stars of the OC branch, Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa, are currently facing rumours that they’re in an open relationship and are actually swingers.

Selling the OC launched in 2022 and quickly became a firm fan favourite. And, as time went on, real estate agent and cast member Austin Victoria soon became an incredibly big element of the show. During his time so far on Selling the OC Victoria has been the subject of a number of different arguments and plot lines with other cast members.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Austin Victoria (@austin_victoria)

However, season three—which was released today, Friday 3 Mary 2024—is set to be the juiciest one yet and will see Victoria face a torrent of potential rumours allegedly spread by his co-star Sean Palmieri. In the trailer for the new season, viewers saw the two have a heated argument about potential lies Palmieri had been circulating. And now, we’ve finally discovered what their conflict was about.

So, while out to dinner with other cast members, Palmieri was asked what had happened between him and Victoria as it appeared the two men had drifted apart. The co-star replied: “Austin and I were chill. But I do think he and his wife are a bit too flirty for my taste sometimes.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Austin Victoria (@austin_victoria)

Palmieri went on to state that Victoria had made moves on him in the past and that Lisa had been inappropriately touchy with him at times. Later, in the same episode, Victoria and Lisa were out to dinner and Victoria explained that there had been a wild story going around the office that alleged that they previously drugged Palmieri with marijuana cookies and tried to have a three-way with him. Lisa emphatically denied the allegations.

During Palmieri and Victoria’s discussion about the rumours, Palmieri denied spreading the story but did say that the couple had been inappropriate with him in the past and had made a move on him before. The conversation escalated to a point where Victoria shoved Palmieri and the other cast members had to come and intervene.

While Victoria and Lisa have never denied the fact that they might be interested in opening up their marriage, it’s definitely clear that they are going to die on the hill that suggests they ever made a move on Palmieri.

