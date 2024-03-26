Culture
Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 26, 2024 at 12:59 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane to 17 June 1994, when O.J. Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings embarked on a 60-mile slow-speed car chase through Los Angeles, captivating viewers glued to their television sets. Now, it seems like P. Diddy might just be following suit, although instead of using a car, the rapper opted for a private jet.

Where is P. Diddy?

It was reported on Monday 25 March 2024 that Homeland Security had raided a number of Sean Combs’, aka Diddy’s, residences in the US. However, TMZ later reported that the rapper’s private plane is currently parked in Antigua, a Caribbean island, raising questions about Diddy’s whereabouts.

Flight data tracked by the news outlet indicated that Diddy’s jet had been making multiple trips across California, from Sacramento to Palm Springs and Van Nuys airports.

While the jet remains grounded in Antigua, it’s uncertain whether Diddy is on board, as there is no concrete evidence to confirm his presence.

Federal law enforcement agencies conducted raids on two of Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, with armed officials reportedly taking some individuals into custody, including his sons Justin, 30, and King, 25. However, it’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

According to The Independent, a spokesperson for Homeland Security stated: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

Why did the police conduct raids on P. Diddy’s homes?

The raids are believed to be linked to allegations made against Diddy in various lawsuits, including accusations of human and sex trafficking, all of which he has vehemently denied.

According to NBC News, federal officials have interviewed multiple individuals regarding claims of sex trafficking and other allegations, with further interviews scheduled in the near future.

The spotlight on the rapper intensified as news of a federal investigation surfaced, following widespread scrutiny of his conduct. At the heart of this uproar are allegations by his former romantic partner and fellow musician, Cassie, who bravely stepped forward, accusing him of subjecting her to years of physical and sexual abuse.

These disturbing revelations emerged through a lawsuit filed in New York under the New York Adult Survivors Act, providing a vital platform for adult survivors of sexual assault to seek justice, irrespective of the statute of limitations.

Another disturbing accusation involves an unnamed woman who alleged that he and two companions sexually assaulted her when she was only 17 years old.

Now, federal officials in Manhattan have interviewed three women and one man regarding allegations involving sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, according to the same source.

Rolling Stone reported on Monday 25 March that “four Jane Does and one John Doe” have already undergone interviews with the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking, domestic violence, and racketeering.

While one of the woman’s identities remains undisclosed in the lawsuit, a judge recently ruled that she would lose her anonymity if the case proceeds.

As of now, P. Diddy’s whereabouts remain unknown, leaving a multitude of unanswered questions lingering in the air. Is Diddy hiding? And if so, where could he be hiding? And could he potentially be the music industry’s equivalent of Jeffrey Epstein? We’ll keep a close watch on this developing story as the case is far from closed, and we can only anticipate further revelations in the days ahead.

