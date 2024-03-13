Culture
>

Internet culture

TikToker reveals tragic story of finding out his best friend is a hired actor

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 13, 2024 at 02:03 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

TikToker reveals tragic story of finding out his best friend is a hired actor

TikToker Lawson Spolansky recently made headlines after he posted a video to his page titled ‘Who TF Did I Marry: Friend Edition’. Considering the fact that the entire internet was gripped with the Reesa and Legion chronicles, netizens were naturally curious about Spolansky’s own story. In his video, the creator delves into a bizarre and completely outrageous tale, one that reveals that a friend he had for almost ten years was actually a paid actor hired for the role. And you won’t believe who allegedly paid that stranger to get close to Spolansky.

The creator began his video by stating: “Here’s how I found out my entire decade-long relationship was a lie.” Spolansky went on to explain that in 2012 when he was five, he went through many social and behavioural issues. On one particular day, after he had been sent home from school for throwing pencils at the teacher, Spolansky’s aunt visited him and told him he had to become “a better man.”

@lawsonspolansky

Sharing this story with you all now #storytime #fypシ゚viral #lawsonspolansky #bestfriend #bestfriendineverhad #takeoutdexter #nyc #fyp

♬ original sound - Lawson Spolansky

Then, just three days later, the TikToker explains how he was at the playground and plucked up the courage to go on the monkey bars. Not long after he attempted them, he fell and was soon approached by a little blonde boy, whom he refers to as Dexter, and his mother who helped him with his knee that was bleeding. While the moment wasn’t overtly memorable, Spolansky then goes on to say that Dexter ended up sitting next to him in class at the beginning of the new school year. The pair quickly developed a close friendship.

Fast forward to 2018, and Dexter invites Spolansky on an incredible all-expenses paid trip to Paris, Spain, and California. However, the trip is quickly cancelled and during the video, the creator makes note of how far his friend was going to try and make up excuses as to why the trip couldn’t take place. Fast forward another few days and Spolansky is shocked to see an Instagram photo of Dexter, Dexter’s mum, and his own aunt. His father, his aunt, and Dexter make up bizarre excuses as to why the trio were pictured together and Spolansky promptly moves on to the next chapter of the story.

In August 2021, it came to light that Spolansky was in a relationship with a guy who happened to be the pool boy for Dexter’s mother. One day, when Dexter and his mother were speaking, Spolansky’s boyfriend overheard the pair discussing how Spolansky’s aunt had hired Dexter to be his friend, and, even more bizarrely, his manager was actually the one playing his mother. It turns out that Spolansky’s aunt owned a production company and she was in fact best friends with Dexter’s real mum.

Rather than being interested in becoming Spolansky’s friend, Dexter was simply playing the part. Concluding his video, the creator stated: “Now I’m left heartbroken. I have severe trust issues and I feel like I never really went anywhere.” 

Netizens immediately rushed to the comments to express their shock. One user wrote: “WTF? WTF is going on in your family? Holy crap… talk about a total mind-fok. I’m so sorry for you to have been taken advantage of.” Another user simply stated: “This is absolutely insane.”

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Real Legion from viral Who TF Did I Marry TikTok drama comes out with new response

By Charlie Sawyer

TikTok investigator reveals identity of pathological liar in Who TF Did I Marry 50-part viral series

By Charlie Sawyer

Companies have been trying to go viral on TikTok, and it’s giving millennial cringe

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Companies have been trying to go viral on TikTok, and it’s giving millennial cringe

By Charlie Sawyer

10 juicy rumoured celebrity romances that began on TikTok

By Fleurine Tideman

I’m still not over… 7 minutes in heaven

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Stanley vs YETI: Which tumbler is worth the hype?

By Abby Amoakuh

UK universities introduce 3-day week to allow students to find part-time work amid financial crisis

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Best Director to Best Picture, here are our top 2024 Oscar predictions

By Abby Amoakuh

Kanye West to build a kingdom in the Middle East as part of his plans for a Yeezyverse

By Abby Amoakuh

Griselda Blanco’s son Michael reveals new Netflix series is inaccurate and files lawsuit

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Florence Pugh reveals her mum got high with Snoop Dogg at the Oscars

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From breast cancer survivors to greenwashing: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS nipple bra heats up the internet

By Jack Ramage

We spoke to the viral Oompa Loompa girl about the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Man who attacked Las Vegas judge in viral video charged with her attempted murder

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump to face trial in hush money case, as Fani Willis defends romantic relationship in Georgia case 

By Charlie Sawyer

Watch Tyler, the Creator and Post Malone get down to Colbie Caillat

By Bianca Borissova

What role did Mormons, momfluencers and pre-teen girls play in the current Stanley Cup craze?

By Abby Amoakuh

The murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Athens Georgia could decide the US presidential elections

By Abby Amoakuh

Noah Schnapp faces renewed controversy after apology video and defence from Stranger Things co-star

By Abby Amoakuh

Newly leaked documents suggest Putin is ready to start World War 3

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey reveals they want their next role to be the Joker

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Justin Bieber was once showered with sperm in raunchy London nightclub The Box