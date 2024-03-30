Who is Bobbi Althoff, the podcaster who’s rumoured to have had an affair with Drake?

From her marriage status and family life to her alleged affair with Drake, here’s everything you need to know about influencer and podcaster Bobbi Althoff.

Ask someone to name a media personality whose recent meteoric rise to fame has captivated audiences unlike no other, leaving most of the internet unable to decide whether they like that person or simply cannot stand them, and chances are that their answer will come in the form of Bobbi Althoff.

In just two years, Althoff’s online brand has evolved from momfluencer to podcaster landing interviews with some of the most famous individuals in the world, gracing our screens with her offbeat interviewing style and deadpan humour. Althoff’s popularity has grown to such a point that she now has over 7.4 million followers on TikTok, and 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi Althoff (@bobbialthoff)

So, who exactly is Bobbi Althoff? From her marriage status and family life to her alleged affair with Drake, here’s everything you need to know about the influencer and podcaster.

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff, who is currently 26 years old, was born on 31 July 1997 in California, US. Despite having been labelled as a potential nepotism baby due to her quick success, her father’s occupation as a handyman dispels such notions, a fact she revealed to Cosmopolitan in an interview in August 2023. Overall, Althoff has intentionally chosen to maintain privacy regarding her family, keeping details about her upbringing largely concealed from public scrutiny.

Although the influencer’s early life remains largely shrouded in mystery, one thing is sure, her journey into the world of social media began in 2021 when she began posting videos on TikTok.

Althoff’s first video was incredibly simple, showing her dancing on the spot while eating a banana peel. It clearly did something for the internet because it attracted over two million views:

After this, the influencer moved on to focusing on content surrounding motherhood and pregnancy experiences, a strategy that quickly saw Althoff garner a lot of attention—particularly for her candid and relatable portrayal of parenting.

When did Bobbi Althoff launch ‘The Really Good Podcast’?

As we previously mentioned, Althoff rose to fame through an unexpected route. However, her segue into fully-fledged stardom occurred when she decided to launch her very own podcast in 2023, The Really Good Podcast.

Straight off the bat, the influencer attracted a diverse array of guests to her show—most of whom were so famous that a lot of viewers weren’t entirely sure how she even booked them in the first place. Althoff has interviewed a variety of rappers such as Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, and Offset—her most famous interview of course being with none other than Drake. Her portfolio also included the likes of Jessica Alba, Michael Cera, and Jimmy Kimmel.

During an appearance on the BFFs podcast, Althoff disclosed that she used to make a weekly trip to Los Angeles, where she would pay influencers $300 to appear on her podcast:

What set Althoff apart from other interviewers was her unconventional approach to the art of interviewing. Whether she was jokingly questioning a guest’s appearance or teasing them about their past endeavours, Althoff’s interviews were consistently awkward yet entertaining, often punctuated by thought-provoking jokes and a touch of apathetic interactions.

During an interview for Cosmopolitan, Althoff shared her approach to interviews, mentioning that she doesn’t engage in extensive preparation. She believes her awkward style is what sets her work apart: “There’s no prep, and that’s the fun of it,” she explained. “I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you—I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”

@bobbialthoff Full interview with @Wiz Khalifa for The Really Good Podcast is out now!! ♬ original sound - Bobbi

Who is Bobbi Althoff’s husband?

Well, technically, you should be wondering who Althoff’s former husband used to be, as the two are no longer married. Cory Althoff, former husband of Althoff, is a software engineer, entrepreneur, and author.

Bobbi and Cory were married on 31 January 2020, and have two children together. Although there really isn’t much to be found online as to why the two didn’t work out, we know that despite Althoff’s professional success, the influencer encountered personal struggles in February 2024 when her husband filed for divorce, citing 4 July 2023 as the official date of their separation.

“As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife,” Bobbi wrote on Instagram after the news broke. “While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi Althoff (@bobbialthoff)

Before the divorce was announced, in that same BFF interview mentioned before, Althoff disclosed that she didn’t sleep with her husband at the time because she was sharing her bed with her two kids.

Who are Bobbi Althoff’s children?

Bobbi Althoff has two daughters, whom she refers to as Concrete and Richard to safeguard their privacy. Although she never reveals their faces, she featured her younger child on her TikTok since the baby’s birth in June 2022.

Althoff later deleted all videos featuring her children, stating on the BFFs podcast that she wanted to protect their privacy by avoiding a digital footprint: “I’m glad I decided to delete those videos, especially before [the podcast],” she explained. “I want to ensure my children don’t have the digital presence I’ve created. Now, when they’re in the public eye without me, I can feel more at ease knowing they’re not part of it.”

What happened with Bobbi Althoff and Drake?

Bobbi Althoff’s celebrity status skyrocketed when she hinted that the next episode of her podcast would feature none other than Canadian rapper Drake. That was in July 2023.

During an interview on TODAY, Althoff shared that the opportunity arose after Drake watched her episode with YouTuber Funny Marco, liked the video, and followed her.

“When I noticed he followed me, I thought, why not ask?” she recalled. Taking the initiative, she sent him a direct message, and just three days later, she found herself interviewing him in bed.

Surprisingly, merely weeks following her interview with Drake, fans observed that the Certified Lover Boy rapper and the podcast host had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Althoff removed her interview with him from all her platforms. Coupled with the subsequent divorce announcement, you can imagine the conjecture swirling among netizens…

As of now, the podcaster continues to attract incredible artists to her show, indicating a significant growth in her influence and power. However, rumours persist regarding a feud between her and Drake. Recently, reports surfaced alleging that security guards rejected The Really Good Podcast host from Drake’s South by Southwest (SXSW) party after she arrived uninvited. The ongoing tension between these two remains a subject of curiosity, leaving us all wondering what the hell went down.