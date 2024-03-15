Culture
Bobbi Althoff thrown out of Drake's SXSW party attending uninvited reignites affair rumours

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Mar 15, 2024

Reading time: 2 minutes

The alleged Bobbi Althoff and Drake feud continues. It was reported that security guards removed The Really Good Podcast host from Drake’s South by Southwest (SXSW) party after she showed up uninvited. What is it with these two?

South by Southwest, or SXSW, is a film festival that also celebrates music, education and culture. This year it saw the premiere of the Brandy Melville documentary, Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion, and hosted celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney, Stephanie Hsu, Lily Singh, Ryan Gosling, and Emily Blunt. Being such a hot point for celebs, it usually tends to feature a fair share of scandal too, and this year it centred Althoff and Drake.

Do Drake and Bobbi Althoff have a feud?

At a Mayfair nightclub in Austin, Texas, shortly following the premiere of a new documentary series, Magic City: An American Fantasy, which Drake’s company DreamCrew Entertainment co-executive produced, Althoff decided to make an appearance to surprise her good ol’ pal.

The 37-year-old rapper wasn’t actually present himself and the party was hosted by his team instead.

However, Althoff was among the attendees of the festival this year and onlookers said that she was instantly removed by security when she attempted to enter the Drake event uninvited.

A source inside the party even told The Daily Mail: “I have no idea how she got in because she was not invited by organisers or hosts of the event. If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t invited—and why she was removed as soon as possible.”

The celebrity interviewer has had something akin to a friendship with Drake in the past. The rapper was even featured on her podcast for an hourlong interview, in which the two slurped cocktails in his king-sized bed and delved into the rapper’s acting past and romantic life.

Nevertheless, rumours of a feud started to take over the internet after it was discovered that the interview had been removed and that Drake had unfollowed Althoff on Instagram. Things get even juicier once we remove the lid over TikTok conspiracies around their relationship.

Did Drake and Bobbi Althoff have an affair?

@baniwinnie

African Canadian is wild 😂 #drake #bobbialthoff #baniwinnie #funnyvideo #funnyvideos #africancanadian #drakeedit #drakeedits #aubreygraham #aubreydrakegraham #fyp #foryoupage #blackeditor #viralvideo #viralvideos #lol #lmao

♬ original sound - Baniwinnie

According to TikTok sleuths, it is likely… After her interview with Drake got millions of views and acclaim across social media, with Althoff grilling him with her aloof and apathetic interview style, netizens were very surprised to see it deleted.

Around one month after the interview, Bobbi denied rumours that she’d had sex with Drake and was getting a divorce from her husband of four years, Cory Althoff, with whom she has two children, Luca and Isla.

The podcaster also shared on her Instagram stories that she didn’t want to do the podcast with the rapper in the first place. Yikes… Around the same time, fans discovered that the pair had stopped following each other on Instagram.

Shortly afterwards, Althoff posted a video of herself looking unimpressed at a Drake concert in August 2023.

@officialconcertsdaily

Bobbi Was Not Messing With The Drake Concert #music #bobbi #concert #sickomode #drake

♬ original sound - Concerts Daily

Fast forward to October 2023, when Drake and his pal Lil Yachty released their song ‘Another Late Night’, in which some fans spotted a line that seemed to take a hit at the podcast host. In the song, Drake raps “Boost a white b*tch up and now she think she really poppin.” Ouch…

But then, in February 2024, Althoff’s husband Cory filed for divorce and listed their date of separation as 4 July, which happens to be the date her cosy, bed-bound interview with Drake aired. Coincidence? TikTok thinks not. It would certainly explain why things are awkward between the rapper and the celebrity podcaster…

@holdensmith962

what do you think happened #bobbialthoff #drake #drakeconcert #sxsw #foryou #popculture

♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] - Kate Bush
@freekdagemini

#greenscreen #foryou #drake #bobbialthoff #party Drake Kicks out Bobbi althoff from party

♬ Spooky, Quiet, Scary Atmosphere Piano - Bucyrus Audio

And now an instant removal from his after-party by security guards? Whether you believe in the rumours or not, it looks like the plot is thickening.

