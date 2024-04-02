Culture
Internet culture

Topicals brand trip goes viral after Nella Rose claims influencers were subjected to racism and Islamophobia

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 2, 2024 at 12:49 PM

Topicals is one of the most exciting and impressive skincare brands in the market right now. Owned by entrepreneur Olamide Olowe—who in 2022 became the youngest person to raise more than $10 million in funding for her company—it has proven itself to be a game-changer in the beauty industry. One of its most impressive feats? Fostering authentic relationships with influencers and changing the ways in which brands market their products. However, one of Topicals’ most recent brand excursions was tarnished after a number of the content creators invited on the trip were subject to racist abuse.

Over the bank holiday weekend, several influencers were flown out to the French Alps to celebrate Topicals being launched in Sephora—a massive accomplishment. One content creator present was none other than British sweetheart Nella Rose. Documenting the trip in a vlog-style TikTok, which was posted on Monday 1 April 2024, Rose mentioned that the group left a spa in  Chamonix after only 10 minutes, due to experiencing Islamophobia and racism. Moreover, the influencer even shares that the police were called during this incident.

@nellarose

We had a timeeeee at the french Alps baby ✨ @TOPICALS

♬ original sound - Nella Rose

Shortly after Rose’s video went live, Topicals also posted an extensive X thread, detailing what had occurred: “This past weekend, we hosted our third brand trip in Megève, France with a group of Black and Brown creators from the UK and US. At one of the establishments on our itinerary, we experienced discrimination, harassment, and were threatened to have law enforcement called on us.”

The statement continued: “Experiencing racism and Islamophobia in this magnitude as a group of Black and Brown creators was horrific, to say the least. Nonetheless, our guests and team are good. And in true Topicals fashion, we took our business elsewhere—quick, fast, and in a hurry. Just as any other group of people, we should be able to enjoy the luxuries of travel and finer experiences without the constant fear of hate. As a Black-owned brand, we will not allow this to stop us. We will continue to place Black and Brown creators at the forefront of our branded experiences. Discrimination cannot and will not stop us.”

The statement also went on to say that the brand would be donating $10,000 “to French Muslim and Black organisations to help build local power and joy within marginalised communities.”

Shortly after this, more and more videos began circulating that shed more light on the horrible situation.

@kiranxkajal

Habibti, take me to Dubaiiiii. Never againnnn will I go to France. During my first brand trip w/@TOPICALS we experienced racism and islamophobia at @QCSpa. They wouldn’t allow my muslim friends to wear their modest swimsuits and then harassed the rest of our group by clearly showing their racism. France is DEAD to us. #qctermechamonix #qcspa #topicalsslickalps

♬ original sound - City Gworl in Alaska 💋

For example, a number of netizens posted Rose’s Instagram stories from the day in question. In these videos, the influencer explains that two of the women travelling in the group were Muslim and that when they tried to enter the pool area they were stopped and told that they couldn’t come in and that the modest swimwear that they were wearing was inappropriate.

@hilarious_clip

People Are Disgusting 😡 #nella #nellarose #chunkz #filly #youtuber #brandtrip #tropical #fyp #foryou #trending

♬ original sound - …

Shaq Muhammad, a former Love Island contestant, was also on the brand trip and also shared a video which attests to the fact that the two Muslin women were being overtly discriminated against:

@sheisimanib

I hope that everyone involved is okay and safe most importantly. We gone root for @TOPICALS and also learn from this. ⬇️ To the FYP: If you’re traveling with Muslim friends, queer friends, darker skin friends, the rules of travel change drastically! Always remember that! 🙏🏾🫶🏾 #topicals #traveltok #travellife #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Imani B.

The spa in question has not made any attempts to refute the allegations or make a formal apology. However, in this case, here’s hoping that social media will do what it does best: rip the place to shreds.

