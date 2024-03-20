Culture
>

Entertainment

Watch Dan Schneider’s 19-minute video response to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids accusations

By Alma Fabiani

Published Mar 20, 2024 at 11:48 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Watch Dan Schneider’s 19-minute video response to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids accusations

American TV producer Dan Schneider has released a lengthy reply to the allegations presented in Quiet on Set: the Dark Side of Kids TV. This docuseries by Investigation Discovery (ID), which spans four parts and uncovers troubling accusations related to Schneider’s tenure at Nickelodeon, has been making waves online since it first premiered on 17 March 2024.

Prior to this, a representative for Schneider informed The Hollywood Reporter that the activities on his shows underwent rigorous examination by numerous adults and received Nickelodeon’s approval. The spokesperson also emphasised that family members and friends were consistently present during filming.

On Tuesday 19 March, Schneider uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, adopting a more regretful tone. In the video, he expressed how challenging it was to watch the series and confront his previous actions, some of which he finds shameful and regrets, acknowledging that he owes significant apologies to certain individuals. Schneider also suggested that any content from his shows that might be seen as “inappropriate” or has caused upset should be removed, despite stating that no concerns were directly brought to his attention previously.

Emotional moments in the video include Schneider tearing up as he mentions Brian Peck’s conviction for sexually abusing Drake Bell during his childhood and clarifies that he was not responsible for hiring Peck.

The video, lasting 19 minutes, is formatted as an interview where Schneider is questioned by BooG!e, a former star of iCarly. A statement to The Hollywood Reporter by Schneider’s spokesperson explained that BooG!e did not intend to act as a journalist but instead offered Schneider a chance to address and reflect on his past actions. The video covers a range of topics, including the apologies Schneider extends and the allegations he refutes.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

By Charlie Sawyer

Dan Schneider addresses accusations revealed in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV 

By Alma Fabiani

Jonah Hill accused of sexual misconduct by former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Jonah Hill accused of sexual misconduct by former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theorists believe Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ex Elon Musk’s love child

By Francesca Johnson

Fame is a trauma: Cole Sprouse reveals his female Disney co-stars were heavily sexualised

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

With the rise of narco influencers comes a rise in narco-funerals. Here’s what you need to know

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Watch this shocking lost footage of the UK’s most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Pookie, the wife of Jeff Puckett, aka the most complimentary man on TikTok?

By Charlie Sawyer

Timothée Chalamet finally addresses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez feud in TMZ video

By Abby Amoakuh

VICE obituary: How Gen Z will remember the millennial digital media titan

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Selena Gomez accused of plagiarism for the second time by artist

By Fleurine Tideman

Travis Kelce gave both Taylor Swift and the whole world the ick

By Alma Fabiani

Las Vegas Sphere to open in East London but here’s the issue…

By Charlie Sawyer

Real Legion from viral Who TF Did I Marry TikTok drama comes out with new response

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

NHS starts testing weight loss pill with gastric balloon inside for the first time

By Charlie Sawyer

Tucker Carlson and Darren Beattie allege US government planted pipe bombs night before Capitol riots

By Alma Fabiani

Watch terrifying moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball at theme park

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Machine Gun Kelly officially changed his name after fans pointed out its problematic issue

By Charlie Sawyer

Michael J. Fox speech at the BAFTA Awards 2024 leaves viewers in tears

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is legal cocaine? And how is it now being incorporated into our food and drinks?

By Charlie Sawyer

2023 was Jeremy Allen White’s year. Why? Because being committed to the job is sexy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

After becoming Elvis Presley, Austin Butler reveals why he couldn’t do method acting for Dune: Part 2