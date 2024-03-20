Watch Dan Schneider’s 19-minute video response to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids accusations

Image courtesy of DanWarp on YouTube

Dan Schneider has issued a lengthy response to ‘Quiet on Set: the Dark Side of Kids TV’, a Discovery investigation which detailed disturbing allegations tied to the producer’s time at Nickelodeon.

American TV producer Dan Schneider has released a lengthy reply to the allegations presented in Quiet on Set: the Dark Side of Kids TV. This docuseries by Investigation Discovery (ID), which spans four parts and uncovers troubling accusations related to Schneider’s tenure at Nickelodeon, has been making waves online since it first premiered on 17 March 2024.

Prior to this, a representative for Schneider informed The Hollywood Reporter that the activities on his shows underwent rigorous examination by numerous adults and received Nickelodeon’s approval. The spokesperson also emphasised that family members and friends were consistently present during filming.

On Tuesday 19 March, Schneider uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, adopting a more regretful tone. In the video, he expressed how challenging it was to watch the series and confront his previous actions, some of which he finds shameful and regrets, acknowledging that he owes significant apologies to certain individuals. Schneider also suggested that any content from his shows that might be seen as “inappropriate” or has caused upset should be removed, despite stating that no concerns were directly brought to his attention previously.

Emotional moments in the video include Schneider tearing up as he mentions Brian Peck’s conviction for sexually abusing Drake Bell during his childhood and clarifies that he was not responsible for hiring Peck.

The video, lasting 19 minutes, is formatted as an interview where Schneider is questioned by BooG!e, a former star of iCarly. A statement to The Hollywood Reporter by Schneider’s spokesperson explained that BooG!e did not intend to act as a journalist but instead offered Schneider a chance to address and reflect on his past actions. The video covers a range of topics, including the apologies Schneider extends and the allegations he refutes.