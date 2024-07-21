From drag queens to go-go dancers, we found London’s best antidote to boredom

In the middle of Picadilly Circus, London’s rich hub for party and theatre, is a new establishment that seeks to be an academy and institution for the pleasures of London nightlife. Welcome to Albert’s Schloss.

What happens when a Bavarian Alpine-themed beer palace meets a marching band and dazzling cabaret performances? It’s not a question I had ever asked myself before, but the answer is definitely astounding. In the middle of Picadilly Circus, London’s rich hub for party and theatre, is a new establishment that seeks to be an academy and institution for the pleasures of all nightlife has to offer—from impassioned singing to club tunes, cocktails flowing in every direction, and entertainers gliding back and forth between tables to further animate a roaring crowd. Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to Albert’s Schloss, London’s newest carbaret extravaganza.

SCREENSHOT was one of the brands invited to the drinkery’s grand London opening, so we were among the first to get a comprehensive impression of everything that transpires within the impressive two-floor venue. And let’s just say that your jaw will be on the floor permanently from the moment you step into Schloss.

We started our evening with prosecco flutes in a train carriage-styled booth before proceeding to eat small burgers on wooden benches in front of the stage.

As the night progressed, the live performances got raunchier and the crowd eventually took to the tables as the marching band performed its special rendition of Beyoncé’s ‘Countdown’.

Albert’s Schloss, in a nutshell, is a comical marriage between contrary things: the mountainous landscapes of the Bavarian Alps in the middle of London’s city jungle. Loud and flamboyant performances but set in a casual, rustic venue with metal frames, wooden barrels, and industrial lights. One side of the audience is sipping champagne in glittery costumes while another part is chugging down beers in flannel shirts and denim jeans. Meanwhile, the German word ‘wunderbar’ is plastered on every napkin, menu and sign, to aptly describe the intriguing spectacle unfolding every night.

“It blends a world between the queer nightlife aspect with your every man. And I love that you can show something at Schloss that not many people from a different environment have ever seen, and allow them to experience a piece of your world,” Banksie, one of the drag performers at Albert’s Schloss said about the nightclub.

The drag artist, who is known as Jonathan Banks offstage, might be recognisable to some as a contestant on series five of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Banksie has been working at Schloss’ venue in Manchester for almost eight years now.

The performer continued: “I started at Schloss when I was 18 years old, freshly in the city and the amazing Joe Spencer gave me my first job in Manchester […]. I was terrified when I first performed! I was very, very young, and I thought this was going to be the start of something exciting, and it really was. I got to try out so many new things, and felt so free to experiment which was a really pivotal point in my career.”

Spencer is now the Head of Entertainment for Schloss and has managed to bring a lot of fresh and diverse talent to the stage.

“I can see my progression and development through all the different nights that I’ve ever done, and I think we’re in triple figures now with the amount of Schloss nights that I’ve done,” Banksie reflected. “My development started from being in a flat wig and a red dress to having so much progression that I could go on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, so that’s all down to Joe Spencer and Schloss.”

According to numbers provided by the Greater London Authority data, 60 per cent of London’s LGBTQAI+ venues closed between 2006 and 2022. Most locations cited the cost of living crisis and rising rents as the reasons for the closure, leaving many employees and performers out of work.

Thus, Albert’s Schloss is opening its doors at just the right time, providing a rare high-profile site in which queer performers can showcase their talent.

When I asked Spencer what makes Albert’s Schloss so special, he replied: “I love the broad appeal that Schloss has so we know we’re never just making work for one demographic. There’s a lot of power in ‘Light Entertainment’. I think this tag has been used to denigrate work with commercial appeal, but it’s a space where you can challenge audiences and slip your messages in with the glitter.”

“There are loads of venues welcome to queer performers! But there’s nothing like Schloss. Schloss bridges the gap, it’s not just for queer people, it’s for every kind of person to see queer people,” Banksie added.

As prejudices about art forms like drag have faded away due to years of activism and campaigning, contemporary queer culture has become more mainstream and artists from the community have luckily managed to gain access to major mainstream facilities. But considering that many LGBTQIA+ venues are struggling to keep the lights on, next to the community’s rights continuing to be stripped away and questioned, it’s integral for this progress to continue, to challenge prejudices and break down the rigid separation between queer and non-queer spaces.

Albert’s Schloss isn’t exclusively for queer performers. The venue offers a wide variety of artists that can cater to diverse entertainment appetites. This includes DJs, a house choir, a range of singers, pianists, go-go dancers, and promenade actors.

When I pointed this out, Spencer noted: “We just make work that we would like to see ourselves. We are an artist-led organisation, we give our performers the inspiration and the platform and then trust them to deliver it how they want to. If you have diversity at your core, that’s going to filter through into your output.”

The entertainment executive continued: “I think what I love the most about entertainment at Schloss is that every single day and night we have a truly unique show, no night is ever the same. I don’t think there are many (if any) other venues in the world that operate the way we do. I feel we have an audience who trust us. They know they will get a great show and memorable experience whatever night of the week.”