GK Barry gets real about Channel 4 show Boss Pitches and working with Nella Rose

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jun 25, 2024 at 11:13 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

It happened. The much anticipated Channel 4.0 show Boss Pitches premiered, helmed by no one else than GK Barry and Nella Rose themselves. Throw in guest appearances by Konan and Patricia Bright and we have the perfect recipe for your new reality TV obsession. The Apprentice but with a saucy twist, The Voice but with ambitious business pitching instead of singing, and a set of hosts who are unwilling to hold back on their thoughts.

Dragon’s Den. Boss bitch vibes. Big pussy energy,” is what GK Barry replied, when SCREENSHOT asked her to choose three terms to describe the show with. The first episode of Boss Pitches premiered on 28 May 2024 and embodied exactly this as Barry soberly asked the first two contestants to “pitch bitch.” And pitching they did.

Laura and Becky’s brand, The Laura and Becky Show, based on ousting cheating men, earned them a thumbs up from both Rose and Barry.

The Channel 4 and BBC Studios’ creation features a variety of entrepreneurs, who will pitch unconventional and exotic business ideas within 20-minute episodes for the coveted reward of a social media boost from the two social media titans. Rose and Barry are also getting their hands dirty by trying some of the products personally.

“It’s big girl energy. What Dragon’s Den has been missing,” Barry teased further. “I was expecting something serious. But the stuff that we got given? Mental. I still have some of them in my downstairs bathroom because they were so memorable. So when people go wee at my house, they’re like: ‘Oh my god’.”

With the first four episodes already available for streaming, viewers can get a taste of the Boss Pitches experience on YouTube.

However, a few more episodes are still to come with the next one premiering at 6 pm GMT on Tuesday 25 June.

When SCREENSHOT asked the social media sensation to give us a sneak peek of what’s to come, she eagerly teased: “Here’s a sneak peek: toilet rolls, grillz, and uglies in my downstairs bathroom. Anything crazy business-wise you can imagine, it’s on the show.”

With GK Barry, Channel 4 managed to acquire one of the brightest and funniest content creators the UK currently has on offer. With her sharp tongue and bubbly sense of humour, Barry is giving Dragon’s Den a much-needed Gen Z update.

Thus, SCREENSHOT also wanted to know how the content creator calms down after a long day of launching careers at SHE.E.O central.

“I will have a vodka cranberry. I will watch Below Deck or Real Housewives—New York or Beverly Hills—or Vanderpump Rules and I will just lay in my bed and rot,” she said laughing.

Of her on-screen partner Nella Rose, Barry only had the best things to say: “Nella is so good ‘cause sometimes I am a bit shy. I don’t want to say certain things but Nella just kept the energy up. I remember when we were filming, I was so tired and she just took the energy up and I was like ‘I gotta follow.’ We have a very good balance of different humans. So I will say the really sexual stuff and she’ll say the really funny things.”

And that’s a little summary and sneaky preview of what to expect with this Gen Z Dragon’s Den remake.

