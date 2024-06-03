Culture
Girl who charges $70 to test people’s boyfriends’ loyalty reveals 90% usually fail

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 3, 2024 at 11:52 AM

Exposing a cheater is never an enjoyable experience. Moreover, suspecting your own partner of being unfaithful is life-destroying stuff. In moments of desperation, some turn to friends and family, others may turn to a site called Lazo—a company geared towards providing a catalogue of ‘verified checkers’ that will conduct tests in order to help people find out whether or not their partner is truly loyal.

One of Lazo’s most popular checkers is a woman named Trinity Howard, whose own personal experience with cheating inspired her to start helping other girls in similar positions. Sharing her own story on TikTok, Howard quickly found that there were thousands of girls online asking her to test their boyfriends. The young woman realised that this could be a way of sparing the other girls the kind of pain and heartbreak that she’d gone through herself. 

In an interview with Business Insider, Howard explained: “In 2023, the founders of Lazo, a platform specialising in relationship loyalty tests, contacted me. They found me on TikTok and asked if I would offer my service through their platform. I agreed. Now, I do loyalty tests for a living and help even more women than when I did it on my own. I mostly test boyfriends but have tested about five husbands since I started.”

Howard documents almost all of the loyalty tests that she conducts on TikTok:

@trinitykayh

Accepting requests on @GetLazo , link in bio! #loyalty #loyaltytest #loyaltycheck

♬ original sound - Trinity (:
@trinitykayh

Accepting requests on @GetLazo , link in bio! #loyalty #loyaltytest #loyaltycheck

♬ original sound - Trinity (:
@trinitykayh

Accepting requests on @GetLazo , link in bio! #loyalty #loyaltytest #loyaltycheck

♬ original sound - Trinity (:

Howard has a $70 fee for her services, with Lazo taking $21 and Howard keeping the rest. On Lazo’s website, there is an extensive catalogue of verified checker profiles to browse. Ranging across different ages, ethnicities, and genders, Lazo is evidently set up to try and provide a loyalty checker that will accurately reflect a potential partner’s preferences.

Once you’ve picked your chosen profile, you can then send detailed instructions to the checker. The site encourages people to provide as much information and context as possible so that the checker can perfectly execute the “mission.”

Finally, you simply wait to see what happens. A private chat will be available on Lazo during the mission to get updates and potentially give further instructions. Once all of the information is available, the partner who requested the test will then decide whether it counts as a ‘pass’ or ‘fail’. Howard shared with Insider that she conducts approximately 15 to 20 loyalty tests a week and says 90 per cent of the men who respond to her fail the test.

When asked whether or not becoming a cheating checker has changed her perspective on relationships, Howard responded: “Although I believe partners should be 100 per cent loyal to each other, through these loyalty tests and personal experience, I know not everyone shares that belief. I plan to do this long-term. It’s sad to me that cheating goes on so much in relationships, but I’m happy to help where I can.”

