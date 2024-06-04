Watch gun-toting Republican politician Valentina Gomez rap about Trump’s criminal conviction

Politics
By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jun 4, 2024 at 12:39 PM

Valentina Gomez. Where do we start with the 25-year-old Republican hopeful for the position of Missouri’s 41st Secretary of State? Maybe at her fight against the “weak and gay” agenda, her steadfast love for guns, or her continued insistence that George Floyd was a criminal but Donald Trump isn’t? The politician just released a rap video with the hashtag #FreeTrump following the former president’s conviction in a criminal trial.

 

If you’ve paid just a little attention to the news in the past week, you will likely know that Donald Trump made history by becoming the first US president to be convicted of a felony.

Trump was found guilty through an across-the-board verdict by 12 jurors, so congratulations to the former president for finally winning a popular vote! The jury found that he had falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to former pornstar Stormy Daniels that could have hindered his 2016 campaign for the White House.

This, of course, raised the question of how Trump supporters will rationalise voting for a convicted felon. The answer? By denying his guilt and calling him a political prisoner, using #FreeTrump.

Thus, Trump supporter Gomez dropped a verse on Conservative rapper Hi-Rez’s track ‘America First’.

A small content warning: you might lose faith in humanity and human decency when you watch this.

 

In a variety of settings that range from her walking through a supermarket to holding a firearm aloft, Gomez raps: “I am America First, not benefiting my purse, I never sell out the people to raise my net worth. The Second Amendment is there to always protect my First, a better rapper than Lupe [Fiasco] and I don’t even have to curse.”

“Let’s keep the American Dream alive and put an end to all lies. BLM raised billions and what did they do for Black lives? Politicians promise you the whole world then they backslide. What happened to Hunter’s laptop? You know I’m always strapped up. Gun rights are women’s rights, feminists based on a lie. You can mess around and find out. Play stupid games, win a stupid prize,” she continued, clearly unaware of how delusional she sounds.

Although the video does not mention Trump, the hashtag #FreeTrump is displayed at the start of the clip, insinuating that his conviction is seen as a threat to the freedom and American values she describes in her song.

At the time of writing this, the video had around 1 million views on X and almost 5,000 likes on Instagram. It’s saddening to think that they might all be voters.

