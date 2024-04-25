Culture
>

Internet culture

Finance bro podcasts are cringe and problematic, so why are they taking over TikTok?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 25, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Finance bro podcasts are cringe and problematic, so why are they taking over TikTok?

As we all know, I’m pretty skilled when it comes to financial guidance. Over the past few months, I’ve contemplated the pros and cons of investing, broken down the ways inflation is impacting Gen Z, and even done some TikTok maths to try and work out how many pennies influencer Nara Smith is making. So, it would make sense that it would fall to me to chat a little bit about a podcast genre that’s taken over TikTok to such an extent that parodies of the format are now going viral. I am, of course, talking about finance influencers or, as they’re also more commonly referred to, finance bros.

Everyone and their nan has heard the term finance bro by now. Its origins can be traced back to the mid-2010s and as far as Urban Dictionary is concerned, the term’s definition is “someone who desperately wants to be rich and will always talk about stocks and other finance garbage. Someone who will likely repost edits of Andrew Tate and other richy rich douches who post videos of their stupid courses.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

@dreamlike_ai

Identify how your money is taken. #millionarelifestyle #wealthymindset #mindsetcoach

♬ original sound - Dreamlike Ai
@mrproducrr

Hi boss 🤓🤓 #motivationalspeaker #moneymindset #📈🧠

♬ original sound - 😮‍💨

Finance bro-esque podcasts and vodcasts (aka, video podcasts) have been gaining traction for quite some time now. The basis of these shows is relatively straightforward. Typically, two or three men will gather around a table or sit on some sort of plush sofa and spend an hour or so nattering about unwarranted financial guidance—all of which is wrapped up in something these guys often refer to as a “wealth mindset.”

These male-dominated podcasts thrive off of a level of business superiority—their entire narrative revolves around romanticising and promoting the idea that obtaining massive amounts of wealth is the sole path to success and happiness.

A lot of this rhetoric is just that, chat. There’s only so much actual legitimate advice that these guys can give. In reality, the majority of their conversations involve hypothetical scenarios and long-winded allegories that are supposed to inspire young boys to immediately drop the PlayStation and start day trading. Honestly, it’s wild—see for yourself:

@capitalclub_co

What is a bank? | Luke Belmar #lukebelmar #financialsystem #money #bank #fyp

♬ Can You Hear The Music - Ludwig Göransson
@capitalclub_co

What Is Money #money #entrepreneur

♬ original sound - Capital Club
@maxsavagellc

Love PEOPLE Follow ME LIke@Branden Condy #fyp #entrepreneur #motivation #viral #mentor

♬ original sound - Max Savage

People have found these videos so cringe that they’re even going out of their way to create parody podcasts:

@thejackmilton

#scottish #skits #podcasts #foryou #financebro

♬ original sound - Jack Milton
@carolinebaniewicz

Follow along if you want to be a millionaire by the end of the year @meg b

♬ original sound - caroline

In fact, two of my all-time favourite YouTubers, Cody Ko and Brittany Broski, even got in on the trend and posted a video that included 40 minutes’ worth of cringe finance influencer content.

These videos might all seem teehee and giggles, but the problem is that these men are promising young boys the absolute world. All they seemingly have to do is follow this advice, sign up for an alpha male lifestyle path course, and devote their entire lives to accumulating wealth. It’s that simple.

Also, we have to talk about the insane reach that these male creators have. It’s truly concerning knowing how many young impressionable people these testosterone-infused bros are reaching. I mean, for example, Ed Mylett, the influencer and entrepreneur known for his pretty bizarre ‘I can fit three days into one’ mindset, has nearly three million followers on Instagram.

@millennialmenmovement

Episode 10 | Three Days in a Day - 21 Days Per Week | Speaker: @edmylett | Credit: @tombilyeu | Background Music: Fearless Motivational Instrumentals - Exodus #mindsetmatters #inspirations #successtips #moneymindset #motivationalquotesdaily #quotesoflife #motivation #motivationalquotes #motivational #keytosuccess #inspirationalquote #inspirations #motivation101 #motivationalspeakers #successmindsets #successquotes #morningmotivation #motivationalwords #motivationalposts #mindsetcoach #mindsetcreators #strongmindmotivation#educateyourself #nothingcanstopmeedmylett #obkychiro #christinchiropractic

♬ original sound - Kyle Wilgus | Millennial Men

Moreover, recent data revealed that 25 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds who have a bank account use social media for financial guidance. Plus, one in five of this age group has actually invested money based on social media recommendations.

Now, with this article, I’m not trying to say that if a man in a suit holding a cold brew and a dumbbell approaches you, you should immediately drop your things and sprint away. However, it is important for us to properly recognise the darker and potentially dangerous side of these so-called financial kings. And, if I hear one more person mansplain the stock market to me, I’ll lose it.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

10 juicy rumoured celebrity romances that began on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Incelism and the ‘manosphere’: research proves Andrew Tate’s misogyny is just the beginning

By Mason Berlinka

From rape accusations to seized supercars, here’s what you need to know about Andrew Tate’s arrest

Keep On Reading

By Mason Berlinka

From rape accusations to seized supercars, here’s what you need to know about Andrew Tate’s arrest

By Charlie Sawyer

From toxic masculinity to age-old ideals, rom-coms don’t make the cut for gen Z women anymore

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Bobbi Althoff, the podcaster who’s rumoured to have had an affair with Drake?

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Do you watch or listen to content at 1.5x speed? Here’s what it actually does to you

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

My interview with a professional cuddler who earns £75 per hour

By Charlie Sawyer

Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann breaks silence months after DNA test

By Charlie Sawyer

Top Captain Holt moments from Brooklyn Nine-Nine that will make us miss Andre Braugher

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump launches Bible as election newcomer Literally Anybody Else enters the presidential race

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Exploring The Gambia’s attempt to reverse its ban on FGM and how the ritual cutting impacts women worldwide

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump warns of chaos and bedlam if his name is kept off the US presidential election ballot

By Abby Amoakuh

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía dating? We compiled all the evidence for this hot, new romance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

New HBO documentary Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion set to expose Brandy Melville

By Louis Shankar

Sorry everyone, but Saltburn is a car crash of a film

By Charlie Sawyer

Topicals brand trip goes viral after Nella Rose claims influencers were subjected to racism and Islamophobia

By Abby Amoakuh

Vivek Ramaswamy sucks up to Trump, Biden tries to win back Black voters and Giuliani files for bankruptcy

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Cliff Tan shares his tips on how to feng shui your room for love ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Abby Amoakuh

Nikki Haley pushes ahead of Ron DeSantis as Chris Christie drops out of presidential race

By Abby Amoakuh

Ariana Grande shakes off haters with new song as long-time stalker finally gets convicted

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

By Abby Amoakuh

Who are the California Girls? Inside the women’s gang that stole $8 million in cosmetics and clothing