Culture
>

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski debuts divorce rings, symbolising the beginning of the loud breakup era

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 22, 2024 at 12:20 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Emily Ratajkowski debuts divorce rings, symbolising the beginning of the loud breakup era

Whatever your thoughts are on Emily Ratajkowski, you’ve got to give the woman credit: she’s a sustainable queen. Following her divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, the model decided not to chuck out her engagement ring, but rather repurpose it into two new ring styles which have been dubbed “the divorce rings.” As iconically explained by Ratajkowski in a recent interview with Vogue: “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Ratajkowski, who first debuted the rings on her Instagram, shared that the decision to curate the divorce jewellery came to her after reading her friend and American author Stephanie Danler’s essay The Unravelers in The Paris Review. In the story, Danler speaks about her grandmother’s snake ring, a ring that is made up of different stones from her various marriages. “I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived,” Ratajkowski noted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

The 32-year-old has never been shy about loudly expressing both love and loss. In February 2023, Ratajkowski hard launched her relationship with comedian and actor Eric Andre with a very tasteful and artistic joint nude Instagram post. Moreover, the model has always been incredibly open about mini flings and people that she’s dated—I still have the Harry Styles make-out session stuck in a loop in my head.

@emrata

personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30

♬ original sound - Emrata

The divorce rings, while unique, are reflective of how women, and in particular female celebrities, are embracing breakups and personal transformations in ways we haven’t really seen before. And, even better, they’re being celebrated for it.

Indeed, insights from Bumble solidify the fact that we might indeed be in a ‘loud breakup’ era. In the UK, more than 1 in 3 (39 per cent) people on Bumble surveyed have ended a marriage or serious relationship recently and a third (36 per cent) are now using dating apps for the first time.

Interestingly, Bumble also found that a majority of people are also being consciously single, with 54 per cent of users saying they’re taking a more mindful and intentional approach to how, who, and when they date.

Bumble Sex and Relationship Expert, Dr Caroline West shared: “Whether through divorce rings, breakup parties or burning wedding dresses, we’re seeing singles caring much less about what people outside of their relationship have to say about it. Helping shatter the stigma around ‘failed’ relationships, being loud and proud about breakups or divorce allows single people to re-approach dating on their terms.”

Alison Chemla, the jeweller who helped to bring Ratajkowski’s vision to life, told Vogue: “The idea of divorce is a separation, so it was always going to be splitting the ring into two separate but complementary rings.”

And for Ratajkowski, it seems as though both the creation and public debut of the rings brought her a great sense of power and release: “It was a fun project to work on together amidst a hugely transitional period in my life. The ring became symbolic to me—some kind of token or evidence of my life becoming my own again,” the model explained. 

Ratajkowski concluded: “It’s been a crazy couple of years, and finally I feel a sense of peace within myself and about the life and future I have and will continue to build with my son. Somehow, these rings feel like a reminder that I can make myself happy in ways I never imagined.”

Popular Reads

By Monica Athnasious

Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her on ‘Blurred Lines’ set

By Charlie Sawyer

Emily Ratajkowski’s dating history isn’t our business, despite what Harry Styles’ fans might think

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Build yourself an Emily Ratajkowski-approved wardrobe with these 22 fashion must-haves

Keep On Reading

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Build yourself an Emily Ratajkowski-approved wardrobe with these 22 fashion must-haves

By Monica Athnasious

The ‘ab crack’: why you shouldn’t try to get Emily Ratajkowski’s body

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police investigating case of 16-year-old girl’s virtual gang rape in metaverse

By Abby Amoakuh

Man convicted of cyberflashing after sending picture of penis to 15-year-old girl on WhatsApp

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From its lack of popularity with young voters to the Nikki Haley wild card, the GOP has had a tough week

By Bianca Borissova

Bunny, cat, fox, boy, girl: What type of pretty are you? Unpacking TikTok’s latest beauty obsession

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s depiction of Griselda Blanco was wrong. Why the cocaine godmother was not a feminist icon

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Does Bobbi Althoff mark the end of the apathetic celebrity interviewer?

By Abby Amoakuh

Why is Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf being cancelled on TikTok right now?

By Abby Amoakuh

Netizens are comparing the Israel-Hamas war to the Hunger Games franchise. Here’s why it doesn’t work

By J'Nae Phillips

The girls are using maths and dinner to redefine womanhood, one TikTok trend at a time

By Abby Amoakuh

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James comes under fire for jokes about son’s genitals

By Phoebe Snedker

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t dramatic, she’s yet another victim of eldest daughter syndrome

By Alma Fabiani

Alicia Keys surprises London commuters with piano performance at St Pancras train station

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Are the Lemon Bottle fat dissolving injections taking over TikTok safe? Experts raise concerns

By Charlie Sawyer

Mental health patients raped and sexually assaulted, new shocking NHS abuse scandal reveals

By Abby Amoakuh

Three young girls in Sierra Leone have died after female genital mutilation rituals despite calls for ban

By Charlie Sawyer

Posh and Becks have always been a power couple, Netflix’s new tell-all docuseries proves that

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

KSI v Tommy Fury: What went down at the pre-fight conference and where to watch the boxing match

By Charlie Sawyer

Who are nepo baby Matty Healy’s parents? Meet Denise Welch and Tim Healy