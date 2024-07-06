Gen Z in Kenya is reshaping politics by taking a stand against the Tax Bill on social media

Kenya’s youth are not just demanding change, they are driving it. By standing up against the controversial Tax Bill, young Kenyans are making history and reshaping the nation’s political landscape.

A wave of protests is currently sweeping across Kenya, under the government of President William Ruto, sparked by contentious proposed tax increases and morphing into a broader movement for enhanced governmental accountability. Demonstrations, the majority of which are being led by young women, argue that the bill would impose unsustainable tax increases on citizens and businesses already struggling with the high cost of living.

In response to these proposed tax hikes, demonstrations commenced on 18 June 2024 and remained largely peaceful for a week. However, on 25 June, in the early afternoon, the situation escalated dramatically. Demonstrators breached police barricades and stormed the grounds of parliament. They set parts of the building on fire, vandalised lawmakers’ offices, and looted property, including the parliament home. But how did we get here? And how are Gen Z leading the march?

Understanding Kenya’s Controversial Tax Rises

To understand the depth of these protests, it’s crucial to first examine the context behind them. It all began when Kenyan President William Ruto introduced the Kenya Finance Bill 2024, legislation designed to amend the country’s tax system primarily through tax hikes. The goal was to generate 346 billion Kenyan shillings (KSh) to reduce debt and finance development initiatives.

Introduced in May 2024, the bill sparked significant controversy, particularly among Gen Z. Ruto argued that the new taxes were necessary to manage Kenya’s substantial debt (over $80 billion), which consumes more than half of the country’s annual tax revenues in service costs.

However, the economic reality for many Kenyans tells a different story. As of 2024, 7.8 per cent of Kenya’s population live on less than $2.15 US dollars per day, translating to over 8.9 million people in extreme poverty, primarily in rural areas. Specifically, more than 7.8 million rural Kenyans survived on less than $1.90 daily, a figure 6.5 times higher than in urban regions.

In this landscape of economic hardship, Gen Z has emerged as the vanguard of the protests. They are particularly sensitive to the injustices and challenges that come with the new tax proposals. Growing up in an era of technological connectivity and social media, Gen Z activists are leveraging these platforms to mobilise, organise, and amplify their voices. Their tech-savvy nature allows them to quickly disseminate information, galvanise support, and coordinate large-scale protests with unprecedented efficiency.

Moreover, this generation is acutely aware of the power dynamics at play and unwilling to accept the status quo. They have inherited a world marred by economic disparities and environmental crises, and their activism reflects a deep-seated desire for systemic change. The proposed tax hikes have become a flashpoint for broader grievances about government accountability, transparency, and social justice.

@juliaqui_ The government is trying to increase the taxes of various things to increase their revenue and they have no consideration how that is affecting their citizens. You might think it doesn’t affect you but let me tell you it really does…get familiar with what its all about.. #kenyantiktok🇰🇪 #kenyantiktok #financetiktok #financebill2024 #genz #kenyangovernment ♬ original sound - Juliaqui

As an answer to these proposed tax hikes, the demonstrations in Nairobi turned violent. Rights groups alleged that officers fired live ammunition at protesters. According to a doctors’ association, at least 20 people were killed during the protests that day. Frustrated by the proposed tax hikes amid a long-standing cost of living crisis, protesters stormed the nearby parliament complex, which was subsequently set on fire.

Young and fearless protesters are boldly voicing their frustration with the Kenyan government. They are deeply aggrieved by the government’s heavy financial impositions on its citizens. Their outcry has grown around the powerful hashtag #RejectFinanceBill2024. Initially brushed aside by Kenyan politicians as the fleeting noise of entitled Gen Zers more interested in TikTok than taxes, they underestimated the movement’s depth and determination.

This time, young protesters took to their smartphones to capture clashes with police officers, swiftly sharing the footage online. The movement gained momentum across social media platforms with the hashtag #OccupyParliament.

The protests yielded significant results. By Thursday afternoon, 26 June, the government responded by announcing the withdrawal of several contentious provisions from the finance bill. This included scrapping the proposed 16 per cent tax on bread, transportation of sugar, financial services, and foreign exchange transactions, along with eliminating the 2.5 per cent motor vehicle tax, as outlined in a presidential statement.

SCREENSHOT sat down with journalist Freddie del Curatolo, author of the book Nairobi, and currently a correspondent for ANSA news agency and MalindiKenya.net, who has been living in Kenya since 1991. The journalist shared with us the story of Malika, a 24-year-old Gen Z woman:

“Until a few months ago, Malika had a steady job as an accountant in a company that produces office furniture. Her salary allowed her to rent an apartment near the industrial area of Nairobi, which she shared with two other young women: a professional designer and an experienced barista. For Malika, who migrated to the capital from Vihiga, a town in the northwest, just two years ago, it was the ideal life. She enjoyed socialising with friends, going to the disco on Saturday nights, jogging in Karura Forest on Sundays, and shopping for deals at the malls with her salary. However, she lost her job, and with the cost of living rising, the threat of new taxes on essential goods is too much. Malika is one of the many girls who decided to fight for a better future.”

We asked del Curatolo about his point of view on the recent protests and the government’s recent bill changes, and this is what he had to say: “The recent revolts in Kenya were ignited by the proposed tax hikes amid a cost-of-living crisis, further burdening citizens already grappling with economic challenges. Kenya, a country of stunning natural beauty and resources, suffers from severe social inequalities and a public debt exceeding $80 billion. President William Ruto, who came to power with promises of reducing this disparity through his ‘bottom-up’ agenda focusing on agriculture and small business loans, has struggled to alleviate debt, curb public spending, and tackle corruption, which siphons off an estimated $6 billion annually.”

“Social media played a pivotal role in organising these protests, with influencers and activists mobilising support online. Unfortunately, the police used force against young demonstrators rallying against critical legislation, with reports of arrests and torture of peaceful protesters. Despite initial dismissals of the protests as mere social media noise, the government eventually withdrew the most controversial tax proposals. However, the situation remains tense, with the youth, particularly G Z, becoming a formidable force against corruption and economic mismanagement. The protests have highlighted the deep-seated issues within Kenya and the growing impatience of its young population with the status quo,” the journalist continued.

Emphasising the rise in police backlash, another protester, 23-year-old Jessyca Nyawade from Nairobi, told us: “They are using tear gas against us.”

According to Wanjiru Gikonyo, national coordinator of the Institute for Social Accountability, a civil society initiative promoting good governance, the protests were largely peaceful, with youth mobilising independently of politicians, a departure from past demonstrations.

“There were remarkably creative voices. Unfortunately, the police used force against young demonstrators rallying against critical legislation—the tax provisions,” Gikonyo told DW.

In response, the president, caught off guard by the intense resistance, stated: “Today’s events mark a critical point in how we respond to threats to our peace. We will ensure a situation of this nature does not recur again.”

Following these deadly protests, Kenya’s leader ultimately decided to withdraw the tax reform bills, noting: “The people have spoken.”

This unrest represents a significant generational shift in Kenya. Younger Kenyans, who make up the majority of the population, are no longer willing to accept the silence and corruption that previous generations endured under authoritarian rule. They are leading the protests with a clear message: we demand change!

As of now, despite President Ruto’s recent decision to abandon the Finance Bill, the momentum of protests continues to grow as activists utilise social media platforms to organise nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Sunday 7 July.

The upcoming demonstrations symbolise a pivotal moment in the nation’s current political landscape. Amid calls to expose corrupt officials, these protests underscore a resolute demand for accountability and reform.