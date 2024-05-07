Macklemore slams Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef in new Pro-Palestine song

With the escalating tensions around the Israel-Hamas war, Macklemore’s latest release emerges as a potent anthem for social justice.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war that was propelled to the forefront of global politics in the past few months, American rapper Macklemore has seized the spotlight with his latest release, ‘Hind’s Hall’. Notably, the song not only echoes the enthusiasm of student protests across US campuses but also sees Macklemore subtly throwing jabs at his feuding fellow rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Inspired by the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, the rapper aims to amplify these voices and contribute to the humanitarian cause. Macklemore also announced that all proceeds from the track would be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), further emphasising his commitment to the Palestinian struggle.

As you may know, university students across the United States are protesting Israel’s offensive in Gaza, undeterred by threats of suspension and arrest.

Columbia University is at the forefront of this movement, but the action has spread to other prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Tufts, and Northwestern. Here, students have erected encampments, demanding that their universities sever ties with companies that are either directly or indirectly facilitating the war in Gaza.

Additionally, reports have indicated that the rallying cry has crossed oceans, igniting protests in Dublin, Germany, Paris, and the UK.

The genesis of ‘Hind’s Hall’ lies in the student protests at Columbia University, where activists occupied Hamilton Hall and renamed it ‘Hind’s Hall’ in memory of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who was tragically killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. Macklemore’s song serves as a rallying cry, echoing the students’ demands for an end to the violence and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Through poignant lyrics, the artist urges listeners to empathise with the suffering of those in Gaza, questioning what they would risk and sacrifice if they were in their shoes.

Some of the rapper’s strongest lyrics read: “Yet the music industry’s quiet, complicit in their platform of silence / What happened to the artist, what do you got to say? / If I was on a label, you could drop me today and be fine with it cause the heart fed my page / I want a ceasefire, f*ck a response from Drake / What you willing to risk, what you willing to give?”

Unsurprisingly, after the track’s release, the internet went wild. Netizens flooded social media platforms, sharing the song and sparking fervent reactions and discussions.

🇺🇸MACKLEMORE RELEASES PRO-PALESTINE SONG: HIND'S HALL



Macklemore has released a new track supporting student protesters advocating for Palestine, directing all streaming proceeds to UNRWA.



Columbia University students renamed Hamilton Hall to Hind Hall in honor of the… pic.twitter.com/PHsc6du42j — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2024

One user wrote: “I am actually in shock about that Macklemore song, yes, I had to watch the video for “Hind’s Hall” three times to make sure it wasn’t fake!! I’m almost ready to forgive him for ‘Same Love’ now.”

I am actually in shock about that Macklemore song, yes, I had to watch the video for "Hinds Hall" three times to make sure it wasn't fake!!🌼🔥⚡💕🌷 I'm almost ready to forgive her for "Same Love" now. — Mattilda B Sycamore (@mbsycamore) May 6, 2024

The song also takes aim at President Joe Biden’s stance on Israel, criticising his administration’s support.

I have to confess that amid the buzz of the Met Gala and the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore’s latest track wasn’t exactly on my radar. However, the rapper’s foray into political activism has not gone unnoticed in the music industry.

Despite facing backlash from some people, Macklemore remains undeterred in his support for Gaza. The artist’s advocacy extends beyond music, as he has actively participated in pro-Palestine demonstrations and prominently displayed symbols of solidarity, such as the Palestinian Keffiyeh, during live performances. Macklemore’s latest release reinforces his commitment to using his platform for social justice and amplifying marginalised voices.

As student protests on US university campuses persist, demonstrators remain resolute, pledging to keep going until their demands for educational institutions to cut ties with companies profiting from the conflict are fulfilled.

In such a delicate moment, where tensions are running high, Macklemore’s song has the potential to make a significant impact. Some people have argued that this student movement bears a striking resemblance to the campus protests of the late 1960s against the Vietnam War, marking a significant chapter in the history of student activism in the US. Yet, while the parallels are evident, the conflict between pro-Palestinian students and university administrators represents a new frontier of campus activism.