Tradwife influencer Nara Smith accused of stealing content by South African TikToker Onezwa Mbola

TikTok queen of homecooked meals, Nara Smith, is currently facing accusations of content theft from South African creator Onezwa Mbola.

Nara Smith, a popular TikTok creator known for her cooking videos and highly aesthetic lifestyle, has been accused of copying content from South African cooking creator Onezwa Mbola.

Both creators have large followers, Smith with 7.7 million and Mbola with over 530,000, and have attracted fanbases who are intrigued by their home-grown food recipes. Smith, a mixed-race professional model based in the US, gained fame on TikTok for her “made from scratch” recipes and her highly desirable lifestyle. Indeed, many of Smith’s videos often feature the young mother in lavish gowns and jewellery as she cooks for her family.

On the other hand, Mbola, who participated in Master Chef South Africa season four in 2022, has made a name for herself by sharing videos of her hearty meals that resonate with many South Africans. Mbola’s content is characterised by her soft and soothing voice, and she often sources ingredients directly from her farm, reflecting a more hands-on and rustic approach to cooking.

The accusations against the tradwife influencer and alleged Mormon began when Mbola’s fans started noticing similarities between the two creators. Both have soft and soothing voices and share relatable lifestyle content focused on cooking for their families. Yet, the situation escalated when Mbola posted a video making boba tea completely from scratch, including sourcing goat’s milk from her own livestock.

just two days later, Smith posted a similar video also making boba tea from scratch:

Following this, Mbola announced she would be taking a break from TikTok, stating: “For months now, I have watched a very popular content creator use my ideas to get views.”

In the video, Mbola clarified that while she is “not the first person to do anything,” she does not get paid for TikTok views in South Africa, unlike Smith, who does. “She has been making money off stealing my content,” the creator continued. Mbola also claimed Smith changes her videos “just enough” to avoid blatant copying.

Despite their similar styles, does this really mean one is copying the other? TikTok fans seem to think so, attributing Smith’s greater popularity to their differing appearances. Smith, a mixed-race professional model, often wears expensive designer outfits and jewellery while making her food. In contrast, Mbola, who is darker-skinned, lives on a farm in South Africa where she cares for livestock and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.

Speaking on the broader issues of colourism in the entertainment industry, specifically to lighter-skinned women being favoured in the movie business, one X user stated: “She’s highlighting a problem with the industry. Darker-skinned people were traditionally not favoured for prominent roles or taken seriously for their actual talent. For black women, decision-makers look at beauty, then complexion, then artistry as a last metric to select them.”

She's highlighting a problem with the industry. Darker skinned people were traditionally not favoured for prominent roles or taken seriously for their actual talent.

For black women, decision makers look at beauty, then complexion, then artistry as a last metric to select them. pic.twitter.com/ibWngNZH3M — tinonetic (@tinonetic) February 4, 2022

Another user, Electra Telesford, attributes this to the “root issue” of inequity embedded in the TikTok algorithm, suggesting that Smith’s aesthetic and lifestyle are more favoured.

Despite the drama, Mbola’s fanbase has grown, with supporters rallying around her. In other news, Smith has responded to the stealing rumours, claiming she has “never seen [Mbola’s] videos,” and that “[she’s] not the first or last person to make boba.” That being said, some fans noted that Smith replied to one of Mbola’s TikToks back in February…