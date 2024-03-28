Culture
>

Internet culture

Lego urges California police department to stop using its toy heads for mugshot images

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 28, 2024 at 12:17 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Lego urges California police department to stop using its toy heads for mugshot images

In a truly bizarre story, a request has been made to a Southern California police department to discontinue the use of Lego heads when concealing the faces of suspects in images shared on social media platforms.

The Murrieta Police Department has been using Lego heads and emojis to obscure individuals’ faces in their social media posts, a practice observed since early 2023.

It all began innocently enough when the department decided to address California’s new law limiting the sharing of mugshots on social media. So, instead of plastering suspects’ faces all over the internet, they opted for a more colourful approach: Lego heads. Yes, you read that right. The iconic toy heads were repurposed as disguises for suspects in police lineups, a strategy which certainly raised eyebrows.

On 18 March 2024, assumingly in an attempt to answer the internet’s questions, the department posted an image on Instagram captioned: “Why the covered faces?” The image displayed a lineup of five individuals, each obscured by Lego heads depicting different expressions. The post also made mention of the new California law.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Murrieta Police Department (@murrietapd)

Now, we’ve all heard of creative solutions to complex problems, but using Lego heads as a disguise takes the cake. It’s a move that’s both bold and, well, a little bit baffling. But hey, creativity knows no bounds, right? Unfortunately, it seems that people at Lego weren’t too thrilled about their beloved toy being used in such a unique manner.

In a statement, Lieutenant Jeremy Durrant shared that the company had reached out to the department and “respectfully requested that we abstain from incorporating their intellectual property into our social media content, a request we fully comprehend and will adhere to.”

Throughout the US, law enforcement agencies have frequently utilised social media platforms to share photo galleries in initiatives like “Mugshot Mondays” and “Wanted Wednesdays” in an attempt to foster community engagement. However, experts increasingly highlight the detrimental impact of disseminating such images online. Mugshots can unfairly imply guilt for individuals awaiting trial and can present significant obstacles for those seeking to move forward from a criminal conviction, hindering their employment prospects and perpetually haunting them, as reported by The Guardian.

Following California’s recent legislation, police departments and sheriff’s offices are now obligated to remove any booking photos they have shared on social media, even those of individuals arrested for violent crimes, within 14 days unless specific circumstances persist. Such circumstances could include if the individual remains a fugitive and poses an immediate threat to public safety.

So, what’s next for the Murrieta Police Department’s social media strategy? Well, it seems they’ll have to put their thinking caps on and come up with a new game plan. Who knows? Maybe they’ll try emojis next time, or maybe they’ll take a more traditional approach. Whatever they decide, one thing’s for sure: the Lego fiasco has certainly left its mark on the department’s social media presence.

Popular Reads

By Shira Jeczmien

LEGO, Glossier, Fenty, Nike and Monki’s incredible responses to the BLM protests and how L’Oréal messed up

By Malavika Pradeep

Bottles to bricks: LEGO is making greener bricks from recycled plastic

By Harriet Piercy

Here’s what the new LEGO and IKEA collaboration looks like

Keep On Reading

By Harriet Piercy

Here’s what the new LEGO and IKEA collaboration looks like

By Alex Harris

5 fun poker games to play online

By Monica Athnasious

Gamer goes viral after claiming his Razer headset saved his life from a stray bullet

By Abby Amoakuh

Shocking list of F1 legends who have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein in latest court documents

By Abby Amoakuh

Fans boycott Stranger Things ahead of season 5 release amid Noah Schnapp controversy

By Abby Amoakuh

Who are the California Girls? Inside the women’s gang that stole $8 million in cosmetics and clothing

By Charlie Sawyer

How much are the Love Island All Stars contestants getting paid?

By Abby Amoakuh

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James comes under fire for jokes about son’s genitals

By Charlie Sawyer

Nikki Haley snaps at Fox News reporters who asked her why she hasn’t dropped out of the election

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans models are using breastfeeding content as a loophole to bypass Instagram’s nudity policy

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake calls for release of Tory Lanez, proving once more that he’s a rapper for the manosphere

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Strippers’ bill of rights: Understanding the new law protecting adult dancers in Washington State

By Abby Amoakuh

Meghan Markle joins tradwife influencer trend with new brand American River Orchard

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump to face trial in hush money case, as Fani Willis defends romantic relationship in Georgia case 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Spanish woman to become first person ever to marry AI hologram

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What’s poppin? Not Jack Harlow’s Thanksgiving halftime performance

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Megan’s Law and what does it have to do with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s beef?

By Abby Amoakuh

Kim Kardashian shows up with cameras for jury duty in gang murder case

By Abby Amoakuh

What is girl ethics? The gen Z-improved TikTok version of the girl code

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Amanda Bynes reveals recent cosmetic surgery on her eyelids in viral TikTok