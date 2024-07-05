Politics
>

Elections

Allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption: a recap of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s week

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jul 5, 2024 at 11:47 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption: a recap of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s week
59454

It’s that time again. And with the entire world placing focus on the tyranny of Donald Trump and the inability of Joe Biden, I thought we’d dedicate this US weekly recap to the third stooge in this fight for the presidency, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Facing allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption, it’s definitely been a big week for the problematic and divisive independent candidate.

This past week has been quite monumental for anyone closely watching the 2024 US presidential election and while most eyes have been permanently glued to the housefire that is Biden trying to convince the Democrats that he is still fit to run, others have been tuning in to a slew of controversies surrounding Kennedy. So, let’s get into it.

Did Robert F. Kennedy sexually assault a former employee?

On 2 July 2024, Vanity Fair published an article which went into extreme detail about some of the darkest chapters of the 70-year-old’s past. One particularly harrowing aspect of this involves a woman called Eliza Cooney, who babysat Kennedy’s children in 1998 when she was 23 years old.

The article reads: “One night Cooney attended a meeting in the family kitchen with Kennedy and another young Riverkeeper volunteer named Murray Fisher to discuss business when she felt Kennedy’s hand moving up and down her leg under the table.”

Cooney also told the publication about another incident that really highlights the violence behind these behaviours: “A few months later, she was rifling through the kitchen pantry for lunch after a yoga class, still in her sports bra and leggings, when Kennedy came up behind her, blocked her inside the room, and began groping her, putting his hands on her hips and sliding them up along her rib cage and breasts.”

“My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me. I was frozen. Shocked,” the now 48-year-old recalled.

Kennedy has of course denied any wrongdoing in the matter. Speaking about the alleged assault on the Breaking Points podcast, he stated: “The [Vanity Fair] article is a lot of garbage. Listen, I have said this from the beginning. I am not a church boy. I am not running like that. I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if, if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

“So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories. And, I’m not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them. But it’s, you know, I am who I am,” the presidential candidate continued.

Kennedy’s lack of remorse or indeed willingness to take accountability comes as no surprise, however, the next piece of breaking news might just surprise you all.

Did Robert F. Kennedy eat a dog?

Vanity Fair has really been on a roll this week. One of the other surprising tidbits from their Kennedy exposé suggests that in 2010, the same year Kennedy had a tapeworm removed from his brain, the independent candidate allegedly ate part of a dog’s carcass while in Korea.

Supposedly, Kennedy recommended a restaurant in Korea that serves dogs on its menu to a friend and texted the same individual a picture of him posing with the barbecued animal.

However, Kennedy has since insisted that it is actually a goat’s carcass and that the image was taken in South America. Denying the allegations, the politician stated: “It’s me in a campfire in Patagonia on the Futaleufu River eating a goat, which is what we eat down there.”

Kennedy has arguably been embroiled in some of the most ludacris stories during his campaign trail, however, the allegations of sexual assault are incredibly serious and his unwillingness to treat Cooney with respect and address the situation properly speaks volumes.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr defends Epstein connection as Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal trial begins

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Viva Kennedy 24 campaign: A bid for Latino votes amid controversy

By Charlie Sawyer

Vivek Ramaswamy shares Taylor Swift conspiracy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denies OnlyFans rumour

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Vivek Ramaswamy shares Taylor Swift conspiracy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denies OnlyFans rumour

By Abby Amoakuh

Barron Trump is being groomed to take over the Trump empire and the graduation fuss proves it

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump versus Joe Biden: how will the candidates’ approach to student loans impact votes?

By Charlie Sawyer

Usher Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: Justin Bieber to make comeback as special guest

By Charlie Sawyer

Australian journalist slams viewer who said her outfit was inappropriate for reading the news

By Charlie Sawyer

New York Attorney General sues some of the US’ biggest pro-life groups for unsafe Abortion Pill Reversal treatment

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

A woman in Nigeria is facing three years in prison after reviewing a can of tomato puree

By Charlie Sawyer

Shia LaBeouf’s Cannes Film Festival comeback confirms that if they lay low for long enough, the industry will forgive abusers

By Charlie Sawyer

Real Legion from viral Who TF Did I Marry TikTok drama comes out with new response

By Abby Amoakuh

Kesha calls out P Diddy during surprise performance with Reneé Rapp at Coachella

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Brazilian weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus dead? Fans concerned about cause of death

By Jack Ramage

What is a gymcel? And why is the term problematic?

By Charlie Sawyer

This Saltburn-inspired cocktail containing Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is going viral on TikTok. Ew

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Dementia diagnosis for Trump? Experts weigh in as Anderson Clayton emerges as Biden’s secret weapon

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

QAnon conspiracy theorists claim Iowa shooting was a political coverup for Jeffrey Epstein scandal

By Fleurine Tideman

Travis Kelce gave both Taylor Swift and the whole world the ick

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

By Fleurine Tideman

When did travel become so… unsexy? Aviation experts and flight attendants spill the tea

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Can rejection therapy really heal your social anxiety? TikTok suggests so

By Abby Amoakuh

More than 30 female UK politicians targeted by deepfake porn campaign to humiliate them