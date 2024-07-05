Allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption: a recap of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s week

A recent Vanity Fair exposé has uncovered some of the darkest chapters in independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s past.

59454

It’s that time again. And with the entire world placing focus on the tyranny of Donald Trump and the inability of Joe Biden, I thought we’d dedicate this US weekly recap to the third stooge in this fight for the presidency, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Facing allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption, it’s definitely been a big week for the problematic and divisive independent candidate.

This past week has been quite monumental for anyone closely watching the 2024 US presidential election and while most eyes have been permanently glued to the housefire that is Biden trying to convince the Democrats that he is still fit to run, others have been tuning in to a slew of controversies surrounding Kennedy. So, let’s get into it.

Did Robert F. Kennedy sexually assault a former employee?

On 2 July 2024, Vanity Fair published an article which went into extreme detail about some of the darkest chapters of the 70-year-old’s past. One particularly harrowing aspect of this involves a woman called Eliza Cooney, who babysat Kennedy’s children in 1998 when she was 23 years old.

The article reads: “One night Cooney attended a meeting in the family kitchen with Kennedy and another young Riverkeeper volunteer named Murray Fisher to discuss business when she felt Kennedy’s hand moving up and down her leg under the table.”

Cooney also told the publication about another incident that really highlights the violence behind these behaviours: “A few months later, she was rifling through the kitchen pantry for lunch after a yoga class, still in her sports bra and leggings, when Kennedy came up behind her, blocked her inside the room, and began groping her, putting his hands on her hips and sliding them up along her rib cage and breasts.”

“My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me. I was frozen. Shocked,” the now 48-year-old recalled.

Kennedy has of course denied any wrongdoing in the matter. Speaking about the alleged assault on the Breaking Points podcast, he stated: “The [Vanity Fair] article is a lot of garbage. Listen, I have said this from the beginning. I am not a church boy. I am not running like that. I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if, if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

“So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories. And, I’m not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them. But it’s, you know, I am who I am,” the presidential candidate continued.

Kennedy’s lack of remorse or indeed willingness to take accountability comes as no surprise, however, the next piece of breaking news might just surprise you all.

Did Robert F. Kennedy eat a dog?

Vanity Fair has really been on a roll this week. One of the other surprising tidbits from their Kennedy exposé suggests that in 2010, the same year Kennedy had a tapeworm removed from his brain, the independent candidate allegedly ate part of a dog’s carcass while in Korea.

Supposedly, Kennedy recommended a restaurant in Korea that serves dogs on its menu to a friend and texted the same individual a picture of him posing with the barbecued animal.

Here’s a photo of @RobertKennedyJr happily posing with a barbecued dog.



New reporting in @VanityFair reveals a friend has warned RFK Jr.’s campaign could cause him to “go down as one of the great villains in American history.”



I think that’s already happened… pic.twitter.com/iBMNVjuCwJ — Matt Corridoni (@mattcorridoni) July 2, 2024

However, Kennedy has since insisted that it is actually a goat’s carcass and that the image was taken in South America. Denying the allegations, the politician stated: “It’s me in a campfire in Patagonia on the Futaleufu River eating a goat, which is what we eat down there.”

Hey @VanityFair, you know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you’ve joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids. Keep telling America that up is down if you want. I’ll keep talking about… pic.twitter.com/SGX3QpoaRZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2024

Kennedy has arguably been embroiled in some of the most ludacris stories during his campaign trail, however, the allegations of sexual assault are incredibly serious and his unwillingness to treat Cooney with respect and address the situation properly speaks volumes.