AOC held hands with Joe Biden one time, now sexists are calling her a sell-out

Image courtesy of MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE from Shutterstock

Following a recent media opportunity between AOC and the president, netizens have taken to social media to declare the progressive US representative a moral hypocrite.

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she’s more commonly known, was first sworn in as a US representative at the teensy age of 29, a lot of people—particularly Gen Z—regarded her success as a marker for change. AOC has been and always will be a vocal advocate for those who’ve felt disregarded and disrespected by the government. And, over the past five years, she’s carved out a new progressive and radical space within the House. So why are people now accusing AOC of selling out? Why is she truly right-wing conservatives’ public enemy no.1, and why are people so obsessed with the fact that she held Joe Biden’s hand that one time?

AOC has always gotten on conservatives’ nerves. As a confident, highly intelligent, and impressively unyielding woman of colour, the now 34-year-old is basically their idea of a walking nightmare. Before AOC had even stepped foot on Capitol Hill, she was a victim of excessive online verbal abuse and intimidation. And that sort of harassment has only gotten worse over the past few years.

But amid all this, and regardless of any criticism she’s received, one thing AOC has never been labelled before, is a sell-out. If anything, the politician is overtly stringent when it comes to defending her morals and sticking to her agenda—whether or not it aligns with the establishment.

However, as the politician has grown in her career—now regularly being invited into the Democratic inner sanctum—more and more people have begun to take issue with her rubbing shoulders with the political elite. Specifically, lots of Americans seem to have serious beef with AOC spending any sort of time with Biden.

On Monday 22 April 2024, Biden took a walk with AOC and progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey. The group took a stroll in the park and to say that the event broke the internet would honestly be an understatement:

AOC holds Joe Biden’s hand so he doesn’t get lost pic.twitter.com/HR8Uk5IcX5 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 24, 2024

Why are AOC and Joe Biden holding hands? pic.twitter.com/4wXELFoRlq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 23, 2024

Seriously, has there ever been a bigger complete fraud sellout that @AOC …



She getting rich pretending to be “resistance” but she’s the biggest government bootlicking phony I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/xZkGkFg64T — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 23, 2024

AOC was in charge of leading Biden around today pic.twitter.com/HiuJEdYpra — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 22, 2024

🤣Why is AOC holding hands with Biden; and why does it look like a Viagra commercial?🤣 pic.twitter.com/q4zgKcMFdA — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) April 24, 2024

It makes sense that Biden would want to keep AOC close to his side. The president’s recent decision to approve a law which will potentially see TikTok banned across the entire US will have undoubtedly alienated young voters and might even push them into the arms of literal criminal Donald Trump. And, as we know, AOC’s greatest pulling power is young progressives. So, scheduling a few photo opportunities is a pretty strategic move. Indeed, multiple news outlets have begun referring to AOC as a “key surrogate” for Biden’s re-election campaign.

However, a lot of people have also classed AOC as a hypocrite and fraudster for being seen cosying up to Biden. For one, progressives, AOC included, have been highly critical of the US government’s approach to the conflict in Israel and Palestine. In March, the politician described the humanitarian disaster in Gaza as “genocide” and urged the US to halt all weapons transfers to Israel.

There has also been increased pressure on Biden to respond to the mounting pro-Palestinian protests that are taking place in universities across the US. According to Reuters, Biden has condemned “antisemitic protests” but also “those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

So, with AOC’s own politics greatly differing from Biden’s, it was only a matter of time before she was subject to more online abuse.

There’s even a dedicated Reddit thread titled Has AOC sold out? Now, while the majority of people voted no, it is wild to comprehend that this is even a conversation that’s currently circulating.

As far as I’m concerned, this entire situation couldn’t be a more clear-cut example of political sexism in action. Plus, if I may add, none of the legitimate criticism of AOC is coming from actual liberals, it’s all coming from middle-aged white keyboard warriors who have nothing better to do than tear a high-flying woman down.

AOC’s stance on Biden has been incredibly clear, stating that “this election is about more than the president. I have a vested interest in protecting democracy.”

MEDHI: "What do you say to a young progressive or an Arab-American who says to you, 'I just can't vote for Biden again after what he's enabled in Gaza?'"



AOC: "I truly do not believe this as a lesser of two evils type of situation, I think about what conditions I want to be… pic.twitter.com/4TLSE7HzDx — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 19, 2024

“I think about what conditions I want to be organising under in the next four years. We can look at both of these individuals oppositionally as well. Even in places of stark disagreement, I would rather be organising under the conditions of Biden as an opponent on an issue than Trump—he seeks to dismantle American democracy and I am taking that personally.”

When has a man’s career progression and growth ever been scrutinised this intensely? AOC’s decision to become Biden’s ally speaks more to her dedication to her job and strength of self than it does to her perceived lack of morals.