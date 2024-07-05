Culture
>

Internet culture

Dermatologists accuse Nara Smith of promoting skin cancer with latest homemade sunscreen video

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Dermatologists accuse Nara Smith of promoting skin cancer with latest homemade sunscreen video
59467

Nara Smith, née Pellman. Where do we even start? Do we begin with the gourmet meals the model and influencer cooks from scratch while wearing couture fashion? Maybe with her three children who were all birthed before the gentle age of 23, or perhaps with her all-natural and self-made approach to life? But maybe we should just jump straight ahead to her latest controversy which has seen the modern tradwife come under fire for making her own sunscreen. And according to some skincare experts, she might have taken it a step too far with this one…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nara (@naraaziza)

In case you didn’t know, Gen Z is the generation that spearheaded a revolution in skincare. We asked the gods to cure our acne, blemishes and dark spots, and they gave us internet prophets in the form of Skincare by Hyram, Mixed Makeup, Caress, and Kemi Fabusiwa.

They taught us the power of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, introduced us to The Ordinary and The INKEY List, tested all the newest next-gen brands for us, aka Florence by Mills and Kylie Skin, and distilled their knowledge into easily digestible TikToks. Shoutout to our babes.

Above all, however, they taught us the golden rule: one law actually, of always applying sunscreen, like, every single day without exception because it is the most important step of every skincare routine. I’m really not exaggerating here, this was life-changing advice for me, folks.

Sunscreen is sacred in the eyes of the online skincare community. If you mess with sunscreen you might as well be messing with the water supply cause you’re obviously trying to poison us all. However, Smith seems to have not gotten that message cause she recently uploaded a very controversial video in which her husband did indeed share a recipe for self-made sunscreen. Oh boy.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time outside by the pool and I realised that we ran out of sunscreen, but I asked Lucky to make me some,” the mum of three explained in a video shared on 26 June 2024. It has accumulated over 2 million likes and 25,753 comments since.

@naraazizasmith

🤍 #fypツ #easyrecipe #sun #fromscratch #skincare #marriage

♬ Just Give Me One More Day - Alej

The recipe contained coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, jojoba oil and zinc oxide powder. You know, very casual, everyday ingredients that everybody has on hand.

“We all burn pretty easily, so we went with something with a little bit more SPF,” Nara said in her voiceover.

Most users admired the couple’s craftiness as always. However, others called attention to sunscreen being a drug, or medical product that shouldn’t be homemade.

“Homemade sunscreen is also homemade melanoma [skin cancer],” one netizen shared. “Y’all are going to FRY this summer with this concoction,” another user warned. “I’m in Greece right now, my mom has been wearing zinc sunscreen and I’ve been wearing regular chemical sunscreen. She looks like a tomato and is covered in blisters and peeling. I’m not even slightly pink.”

A final user wrote: “Yeah, I’ve done some research. I love this girl, but this is not a good idea.”

In a Washington Post column titled A TikToker made sunscreen from scratch. We tried her recipe, US-based dermatologist and fellow at the American Academy of Dermatology Yolanda C. Holmes shared that the only ingredient in the Smiths’ recipe proven to provide any sun protection is the zinc oxide powder.

“These ingredients can be good moisturisers for the skin, but that doesn’t mean they will protect you against the sun. And using it could make you subject to sunburn.” the expert explained.

Holmes reminded readers that “sunscreens should be scientifically tested in labs to make sure they are offering a certain level of sun protection.”

In other words, Smith’s recent video is for the bin. Sorry babes, while you can convince me to make Oreos from scratch and maybe the occasional balm, sunscreen will continue to remain a store purchase.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Nara Pellman? Meet the Mormon tradwife taking TikTok by storm

By Charlie Sawyer

How much money does tradwife influencer Nara Smith make from TikTok? Someone did the maths

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith’s braids are causing outrage on TikTok. Here’s why

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith’s braids are causing outrage on TikTok. Here’s why

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith addresses Mormon religion as parodies of her lifestyle take over TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tradwife influencer Nara Smith accused of stealing content by South African TikToker Onezwa Mbola

By Abby Amoakuh

Zendaya explains how she sneaked in a Spider-Man reference in Challengers

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ohio Landlord fined $200,000 for forcing female tenants into sex for rent schemes

By Charlie Sawyer

New York Attorney General sues some of the US’ biggest pro-life groups for unsafe Abortion Pill Reversal treatment

By Abby Amoakuh

JoJo Siwa reveals she spent a staggering $50,000 on this surprising cosmetic surgery procedure

By Abby Amoakuh

What One Direction fans should expect from The Idea of You, a movie based on a Harry Styles fanfic

By Abby Amoakuh

RuPaul’s new online bookstore Allstore removes anti-trans and far-right books following controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Selena Gomez accused of plagiarism for the second time by artist

By Charlie Sawyer

Ron DeSantis’ obsession with the anti-woke agenda ruined his chances of becoming president

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lingerie brand Honey Birdette under fire for incredibly tone-deaf campaign tied to Israel-Gaza war

By Abby Amoakuh

Sydney Sweeney sex tape leak malware used as bait by hackers on Twitter

By Charlie Sawyer

Explaining Swiftonomics: Why NFL stans need to be thanking Taylor Swift big time

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Teenage boy arrested after creating graphic deepfake AI images of over 50 female students 

By Abby Amoakuh

Crunchy, silky, scrunchie and almond moms: What’s behind TikTok’s latest parenting craze?

By Louis Shankar

Who is going to win The Traitors? Everything you need to know about the season 2 finale

By Charlie Sawyer

Did NFL player Cody Ford cheat on fiancé and TikTok creator Tianna Robillard?

By Charlie Sawyer

Why did Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin divorce? Tracking the actor’s dating history up to Rosalía

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Children as young as 14 participate in feral cat-killing competition, leaving over 300 animals dead