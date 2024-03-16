Culture
>

Internet culture

Dua Lipa fan and Nicki Minaj fan get into a real-life standoff over internet beef

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 16, 2024 at 08:39 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Dua Lipa fan and Nicki Minaj fan get into a real-life standoff over internet beef

An internet feud between a Dua Lipa fan and a Nicki Minaj fan has taken an intense turn after one of the two individuals decided to bring their beef offline and cause some in-person drama. While music stans often get into heated debates online, predominantly on X (formerly Twitter), it rarely makes it out of the digital sphere. But not in this case.

David Corales, a Minaj stan, and Kenzo, a Dua Lipa fan, ended up having a face-to-face confrontation after Corales pulled up outside of Kenzo’s house in Pheonix, Arizona. The Minaj fan had apparently taken Kenzo seriously when the Dua Lipa fan posted a video stating “stan Twitter, please come to my house, you have my address.”

Posting a response video, Corales—clearly standing outside of Kenzo’s house—stated: “Cardi tanked, Nicki Minaj is the queen of rap, fuck Dua Lipa.”

Things seemingly escalated after Kenzo came out of his house and began chasing Corales. In more videos that have begun circulating, Kenzo can be heard stating: “You’ve been encouraging others on social media to attack my family over Stan Twitter drama just because I said I don’t like Nicki Minaj.”

Following this, police were called to the scene, although it’s not clear who called them. In another video, Corales can be seen filming the police and asking them if they want to say hi to the camera.

Later on, Corales posted a video back home, indicating that he was not going to be facing any criminal charges.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Megan’s Law and what does it have to do with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s beef?

By Abby Amoakuh

Grave site for Megan Thee Stallion’s mother ramps up security after Nicki Minaj fans leak location

By Monica Athnasious

What Nicki Minaj’s ‘swollen testicles’ anti-vax controversy is truly hiding: harassment and sexual abuse

Keep On Reading

By Monica Athnasious

What Nicki Minaj’s ‘swollen testicles’ anti-vax controversy is truly hiding: harassment and sexual abuse

By Jennifer Raymont

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian: Celebrity fashion designers or imposters?

By Monica Athnasious

Adopted by Dua Lipa, String Ting’s Y2K phone charms are the next big ting

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Explicit 18+ flyers of Democrat Susanna Gibson sent to voters in a sexist Republican smear campaign

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s all-white board controversy is a clear sign that proper diversity in the media doesn’t exist

By Charlie Sawyer

Ron DeSantis’ obsession with the anti-woke agenda ruined his chances of becoming president

By Charlie Sawyer

Man shows off his father’s decapitated head in gruesome anti-Biden YouTube video

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Christian nationalism? The alt-right inspired movement dominating US politics

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake responds to his nudes being leaked just hours ago

By Jack Ramage

Who is YouTuber Kris Tyson? MrBeast’s longtime friend whose trans journey is inspiring millions

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

QAnon conspiracy theorists claim Iowa shooting was a political coverup for Jeffrey Epstein scandal

By Abby Amoakuh

Woman inspired by Netflix docuseries Don’t F*ck With Cats butchers cat and man in brutal murder

By Bianca Borissova

Bunny, cat, fox, boy, girl: What type of pretty are you? Unpacking TikTok’s latest beauty obsession

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker reveals tragic story of finding out his best friend is a hired actor

By Abby Amoakuh

Father of man who died after climbing into airplane engine reveals why he thinks he did it

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

To speak or not to speak: Celebrities are facing backlash over Israel-Palestine social media posts

By Alma Fabiani

50 Cent is sponsoring an under-14 girls football team in Wales

By Charlie Sawyer

Love Island contestants exposed by TikToker for alleged vile and homophobic behaviour

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker denies claims she has had a lot of plastic surgery in major clapback

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theorists believe Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ex Elon Musk’s love child