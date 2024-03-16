Dua Lipa fan and Nicki Minaj fan get into a real-life standoff over internet beef

Images courtesy of X

David Corales, a Nicki Minaj stan, and Kenzo, a Dua Lipa fan, ended up having a face-to-face confrontation after Corales pulled up outside of Kenzo’s house in Pheonix, Arizona.

An internet feud between a Dua Lipa fan and a Nicki Minaj fan has taken an intense turn after one of the two individuals decided to bring their beef offline and cause some in-person drama. While music stans often get into heated debates online, predominantly on X (formerly Twitter), it rarely makes it out of the digital sphere. But not in this case.

David Corales, a Minaj stan, and Kenzo, a Dua Lipa fan, ended up having a face-to-face confrontation after Corales pulled up outside of Kenzo’s house in Pheonix, Arizona. The Minaj fan had apparently taken Kenzo seriously when the Dua Lipa fan posted a video stating “stan Twitter, please come to my house, you have my address.”

Posting a response video, Corales—clearly standing outside of Kenzo’s house—stated: “Cardi tanked, Nicki Minaj is the queen of rap, fuck Dua Lipa.”

Things seemingly escalated after Kenzo came out of his house and began chasing Corales. In more videos that have begun circulating, Kenzo can be heard stating: “You’ve been encouraging others on social media to attack my family over Stan Twitter drama just because I said I don’t like Nicki Minaj.”

They deleted the tweet here's the vid pic.twitter.com/7wO1JnQK1X — 🔝Worshipper (@KountryKeyz) March 14, 2024

Following this, police were called to the scene, although it’s not clear who called them. In another video, Corales can be seen filming the police and asking them if they want to say hi to the camera.

POLICE BEING INVOLVED IN STAN TWITTER DRAMA IS SO UNSERIOUS IM CRYINNNNNNG pic.twitter.com/5UtBoWvHhE — John (stan account) (@jps_aririah) March 14, 2024

Later on, Corales posted a video back home, indicating that he was not going to be facing any criminal charges.