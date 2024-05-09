Culture
Nicholas Galitzine comes out as straight and reveals guilt over playing queer characters

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 9, 2024 at 12:47 PM

You might not know Nicholas Galitzine, but if I showed you a picture of the Mary and George actor, you would surely recognise the rising star and new British heartdrop from his roles in Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms, and The Idea of You. The actor’s diverse portfolio, which notably includes multiple queer roles, has sparked curiosity among audience members. This, of course, surrounds the actor’s sexuality, a topic Galitzine recently addressed in a recent GQ interview.

 

Is Nicholas Galitzine gay?

“I identify as a straight man,” Galitzine recently stated in his interview with British GQ which was published on Wednesday 8 May 2024. “But I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” the actor continued.

Whether or not straight actors should play queer characters has been widely debated in recent years. Actor Darren Criss, who is known for portraying multiple queer characters as well, recently found himself in hot water for referring to himself as “culturally queer.” The comment was critiqued for being cringe-worthy and embarrassing at best and ignorant and insensitive at worst, particularly considering the violence and persecution that queer people still suffer every day.

“I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt,” Galitzine expressed in the interview about his experience of representing LGBTQIA+ communities.

“At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality,” the actor noted.

What queer TV shows and movies has Nicholas Galitzine been in?

To date, The Idea of You actor has portrayed five LGBTQAI+ characters. This included a brief guest appearance as Angelo in the TV show Legends, a role as a closeted gay rugby player Conor Masters in the LGBTQ+ comedy-drama Handsome Devil, bisexual high school bully Timmy Andrews in The Craft: Legacy, the closeted Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue (Interestingly, Galitzine is likely a descent of Russian nobility), and King James’ lover George in the mini-series Mary and George.

Towards the end of the interview, the actor emphasised how he differs from the men he portrays on set: “I am Nick, and I’m not my role.”

