Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hits back at critics following problematic commencement speech

NFL star Harrison Butker stands unwavering in the face of controversy, refusing to back down from his controversial commencement speech.

NFL star Harrison Butker believes his contentious commencement speech was just misinterpreted.

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker addressed students at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, proclaiming that Pride month is “sinful” and asserting that most female graduates would find greater happiness as wives and mothers. Not stopping there, he also took a swipe at Joe Biden, suggesting that the president’s vocal support for abortion rights creates the illusion that one can be both Catholic and pro-choice. Yikes.

On Friday 24 May 2024, the three-time Super Bowl winner remained unapologetic in his first statement since the address. Speaking at the Regina Caeli Academy’s Courage Under Fire gala in Tennessee, he remarked: “Over the past few days, my beliefs, or what people think I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.”

He added, with a hint of martyrdom: “At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.”

Following Butker’s original speech, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity officer, Jonathan Beane, told People that his views did not represent those of the league. “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” Beane emphasised. Kansas City’s former LGBTQ+ commission chairman, Justice Horn, also criticised the comments, stating, “Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members… [Butker] doesn’t represent Kansas City, nor has he ever.”

During his no mea culpa speech on Friday, Butker, who evidently values his moral soapbox over his football prowess, stated he accepts criticism for his on-field performances but prioritises his religion over the sport. “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all,” he declared, reinforcing his stance without an ounce of reflection or remorse.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, star NFL player and boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift, weighed in on his teammate’s controversial commencement speech, stating: “When it comes down to his views and what he said at the St. Benedict’s commencement speech… Those are his, I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it.”

While he might still be backing himself, it’s evident that Butker is well and truly being ousted by the rest of the NFL.