Rebel Wilson reveals member of Royal family invited her to lose virginity in drug-fuelled orgy

After recently making headlines for some seriously wild claims made in her newly published memoir Rebel Rising, Australian actor Rebel Wilson is now trending once more for yet another revelation shared in her book.

No, we’re not talking about the fact that she lost her virginity aged 35, or her public feud with comedian Sacha Baron Cohen ever since she posted to Instagram stating that she’d be naming a certain “asshole” in her memoir, or even Wilson’s belief that singer Adele “hates” her because the two women, who have both been on a weight loss journey, would often be confused for one another in the past. We’re talking about the Pitch Perfect star’s claim that she almost lost her virginity in a drug-fuelled orgy with a member of the Royal family.

Writing in Rebel Rising, the actor said she was invited to a “tech billionaire’s party” at a huge ranch “just outside LA” by an unnamed Royal who was “fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne.”

Wilson went on to explain that she did not realise the medieval-themed party she was attending was actually an orgy until 2 am when a tray of “molly,” aka MDMA, was passed around.

Still a virgin at the time, the self-described “late bloomer” added that the invite had been extended by a male friend who had been informed by the Royal that the party was in desperate need of “more girls.”

Open to potentially getting some action, Wilson recounted how she tried to make herself as physically appealing as possible. “I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset,” she recalled.

“There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden, it’s two a.m.” Wilson continued: “A guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy. I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly.’”

“He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… it’s about to start… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

Understandably, Wilson felt uncomfortable at the time, and she suddenly understood why the unidentified “tech billionaire” was so keen to invite more women to the party so last minute.

She continued: “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

Although the actor did consider returning to her designated room at the lavish party, she ultimately decided against it in case she walked into a pile of heaving bodies. Instead, she ran away.

She recalled: “I also get this weird feeling that maybe all this is being filmed by hidden cameras—but that’s just a gut instinct. Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can—not looking back for fear I’ll witness some insane centipede of tech guys and Hollywood wispies around the fire pit.”