Khloe Kardashian spreads conspiracy theory that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble is an alien

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 10, 2024 at 12:46 PM

Is Corey Gamble an alien? This seems to be the question on every netizen’s lips following an explosive episode of The Kardashians, in which Ms Khloe Kardashian herself purported the theory during a family trip in Aspen. While Corey Gamble is an enigma that has been shrouded in mysterious tales and conspiracies, theorising that he might not even be a member of the human race seems rather far-fetched. So here is a little breakdown of what happened to help you keep up with the Kardashians.

Episode seven of season five of The Kardashians shows the family heading to the mountains for one of their infamous family vacations. And as to be expected its filled with impractical fashion, snow, slopes, and petty drama.

However, the vacation took a peculiar turn one evening, when Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble said that he believes in aliens. Quite a theory, I know. Things get slightly weirder when former Revenge Body Khloe confesses that she believes Corey actually is one.

“I definitely think Corey is an alien, by the way. I’ve already told Corey that,” Khloe states.

Interestingly, Rob, who is on the phone with Khloe, seems to agree, arguing that aliens have been on Earth for nearly a full century now. Again, no real scientific evidence to back this up but we love a good conspiracy.

Gamble, who’s been mute for the better part of the conversation, doesn’t deny these accusations, though it is such an absurd theory that he doesn’t even need to.

Still, netizens started to disseminate the newest conspiracy about Gamble’s mysterious origins across the internet.

If you remember correctly, rapper and industry insider Jaguar Wright previously accused Gamble of setting up Tory Lanez in the 2020 shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. She also alleged that Gamble groomed his former employer, teen sensation Justin Bieber when he served as his tour manager in August 2014.

While completely unconfirmed and most likely untrue, Wright seemed to give voice to some of the wild theories Gamble’s incredibly private persona has attracted over the years. I am looking forward to more, especially the extraterrestrial ones.

