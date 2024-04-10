Politics
LGBTQI rights

Fox News host accuses trans community of trying to replace God

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 10, 2024 at 12:34 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Fox News host accuses trans community of trying to replace God

In a recent panel discussion, Fox News reporter Lisa Boothe asserted that the trans rights movement’s primary aim was to erase God from society and compel people to idolise transgender individuals instead. Yep, that really happened…

Boothe’s argument seemed to arise from conservative uproar over the fact that the 2024 annual Trans Day of Visibility coincided with Easter Sunday this year. Although this commemorative trans day always falls on 31 March, while Easter’s date fluctuates, conservative leaders have accused Democrats of orchestrating the holidays to align specifically so that they can mock right-wing Christians.

The Fox News presenter’s conversation specifically focused on the historic moment of President Joe Biden becoming the first US president to officially acknowledge the globally observed Trans Day of Visibility. This annual occasion honours the presence and achievements of transgender individuals on a global scale.

During a segment on Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show, host Alicia Acuna remarked on the Christian community’s condemnation of Biden’s declaration, stating that there had been “piling on” from religious sects condemning this alignment.

Boothe looked visibly angry as she shared her thoughts on the matter: “This is a clear effort and a coordinated effort to remove God from our society and to replace God with false Gods and in this instance it’s the trans community. They clearly want us to bow at the altar of the trans community instead of [bowing] to God.”

While Easter and Trans Day of Visibility coincided this year, trans activists had no intention of detracting from Easter celebrations. However, right-wing commentators seemed incapable of comprehending that two events could be honoured simultaneously.

For instance, Caitlyn Jenner expressed outrage over Biden’s statement commemorating the day and highlighting transgender individuals’ contributions as well as actions taken by his own administration to combat transphobia.

Posting on X, Jenner wrote: “I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days—a self-proclaimed devout Catholic—as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen.”

Despite Boothe’s and Fox News’ steadfast dedication to thwarting what they perceive as the divine influence of the transgender community—dedicating countless hours of coverage to the controversy for over a week—the alignment of the holiday with Easter is purely coincidental.

According to PinkNews, Several hosts on Fox News have historically accused the Biden administration of “waging spiritual warfare against Christianity,” disregarding Biden’s own faith.

It also stirred up controversy within other circles, notably catching the attention of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who expressed his discontent on X, stating: “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter—which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

The date of Easter Sunday varies each year, occurring on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox. Consequentially, that day fell on 31 March this year, which is why it coincided with Trans Day of Visibility.

