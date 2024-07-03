Culture
Here is what really happened between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in Dublin

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 3, 2024 at 01:03 PM

Here is what really happened between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in Dublin
Ever since Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts and American football player Travis Kelce got a little too handsy in the VIP tent at his girlfriend’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin on Sunday, the internet has been ablaze with questions and conspiracy theories about the unusual encounter between the two.

Hugging julia roberts no less!!☘️🧡💚🤸‍♀️ #taylorswift #eras #erasdublin #traviskelce

The movie star, who was front row in the VIP tent at the concert singing along with the other A-listers, was caught on film chatting with Kelce while rubbing his shoulders and moving her fingers around his chest in a sort of tickling-adjacent motion.

Swift’s boyfriend was laughing and grinning from ear to ear during the whole encounter, while his billionaire, mega-star girlfriend was getting ready to mesmerise the crowd with that night’s performance.

Then, Roberts, who has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder since 2002, was seen wrapping Kelce into a long and tight hug.

Naturally, their little moment sparked a lot of conversation online. Swities accused Roberts of being inappropriate with the tight-end, with the majority of the backlash being focused on the woman of course.

Others recommended that Kelce spend less time in the tent and more time onstage with his girlfriend, who has already penned multiple songs for him. Things were starting to look incredibly dire for the couple in the court of public opinion as netizens tried to get to the bottom of what happened that night.

Are they old friends? Is Roberts getting ready to swoop in because both a divorce and a potential break-up are on the horizon? Or did Kelce simply try his luck with one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood?

Questions were compiled and answers were demanded.

After a while even amateur lip readers tried to decipher the situation and get to the core of what really happened. According to one alleged expert, Roberts was whispering “I’m so happy for you guys,” into the athlete’s ear.

This post was liked over 11,000 times, showing that other netizens preferred this answer as well. Some even pointed out that if Roberts and Kelce were really interested in each other, they wouldn’t be showing this kind of affection in browd daylight, with cameras on them and surrounded by thousands and thousands of his girlfriends fans. And I can’t argue with that logic to be honest.

So, here’s to their friendship, more ticklish interactions in the future, and, of course, all the amateur lip readers of the internet. You’re the real ones.

