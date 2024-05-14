Taylor Swift fans clash over photo of baby left unattended on floor at Paris Eras Tour concert

A photo surfaced of an infant left unattended on the floor during Taylor Swift's concert, sparking debate over parenting choices and child safety at live events.

Social media erupted in outrage after a photo surfaced showing an infant sprawled on the floor during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at La Défense Arena in Paris. The worrying image, allegedly captured by another attendee and shared widely by numerous Swiftie accounts, depicted a baby wearing noise-reducing headphones while surrounded by a sea of adult feet. Because who needs a babysitter when you have Taylor Swift?

get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME pic.twitter.com/U8xrIbHCcS — GINA 🌙✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

While some defended the parents’ decision, arguing that it might have been their only opportunity to see Taylor Swift live, the overwhelming consensus was one of shock and disapproval. Olivia Levin, a prominent fan influencer, shared the image on her Instagram account but ultimately removed it due to concerns about the baby’s privacy.

Furthermore, it also led countless netizens to debate the fact that even though some parents believe that exposing babies to live music can be enriching and enjoyable, experts warn of the potential dangers posed by loud noises and crowded environments.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Levin stated: “From what I’ve seen, mostly people were appalled by it. Sure, a few people in my comments and DMs said to me, ‘You’re not a mother or parent and can’t understand what we do for our kids, it’s my only opportunity to see a Taylor Swift concert.’ Others mentioned that they parent differently in Europe, which was interesting. But most completely disagreed. It brings up an important conversation about how young is too young to be at a show.”

just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting. pic.twitter.com/ooyYBs02E8 — GINA 🌙✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

The American Academy of Audiology cautions that infants are particularly susceptible to hearing damage from prolonged exposure to loud noises, such as those found at concerts. Even with noise-reducing headphones, which offer limited protection, babies may still be at risk of hearing loss due to the high decibel levels present at live events.

The La Défense Arena website advises against bringing children under the age of four, even if accompanied, primarily due to the high volume at the venue. Additionally, it prohibits strollers, which likely explains why this particular Swiftie had no choice but to have their baby resting on the floor.

According to Page Six, alternative seating arrangements were offered to spectators with young children on the floor but were declined by the ticket holders.

So, before you trade your baby’s well-being for a glimpse of Taylor Swift, ask yourself: is it worth turning your little one into a patty in the pit, just to catch a few notes of ‘Shake It Off’? After all, the only flattening they should experience is from too many cuddles, not from potentially getting stepped on in a crowd.