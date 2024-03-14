How to become a sugar baby: Everything you need to know about pursuing a safe sugar lifestyle

For any of you who aren’t as well versed in the world of sugar dating, I’m going to try my best to provide the relevant information for both prospective sugar babies as well as all the sceptics out there.

I’m turning 25 in one month and my frontal lobe is almost fully developed—if there’s a time to do something potentially reckless, it’s now. A couple of weeks ago, I delved into the very nuanced topic of feet pics. We covered the highs and lows, financial possibilities, safeguarding practices, and let me tell you, it was a wild ride. This week, I’m here to talk about another topic close to my peroxide-infused heart: sugar babies, because you never know. If ChatGPT learns how to articulate sarcastic, anxiety-ridden quips, I’m basically out of a job.

But, just before we get into things, one quick message for anyone who is considering pursuing this profession: being a sugar baby is not a shameful thing, and while you should always tread with caution when it comes to fruitier side hustles, it’s perfectly possible to thrive in this industry safely while also racking in some serious moolah.

I promise to get into the juicy part of the article, but allow me this final disclaimer: I will be primarily using the term sugar daddy when referring to the financial benefactors involved in these partnerships, however, it is not solely men who employ sugar babies. So, sugar mummies, don’t think I’ve forgotten about you.

What is a sugar baby?

Stereotypically, a sugar baby is a young and attractive individual who enters into a relationship with a benefactor—anyone else thinking about season 4 of Teen Wolf? In exchange for certain goods or services from the sugar baby, the sugar daddy provides financial support in a variety of different forms.

The relationship does not always have to include the transaction of sexual favours, it could be as simple as the sugar daddy taking the sugar baby out to dinner or on different, platonic dates. The construct is designed to be mutually beneficial, with both parties getting what they desire out of it.

While companionship can play a very large role in a sugar baby/sugar daddy relationship, several verified sugar baby sites and members reject the term “sex work” as it misrepresents the core ideals of a sugar relationship.

It should also be important to note that there is no age cut-off or indeed specific criteria when it comes to sugaring—anyone can become a sugar baby. Yay!

In fact, one of my favourite sugar babies has to be our very own messy queenie, Miss Tana Mongeau. The YouTuber revealed in an hour-long video that she had dipped her toes into the sugar baby pool a few years back. That girl’s hustle is insane.

Now, being a sugar baby is no joke. There are even consultants and professionals out there who spend their days teaching individuals how to practice safeguarding while sugaring. Protecting your identity is always to be a top priority.

For example, when appearing on The Sarah Fraser Show, author and self-proclaimed sugar baby consultant Scott Michael Nathan shared: “Really protect your identity. I tell everyone not to use any photos that they use on their social media for your ‘seeking’ or your ‘what’s your price’ profile, get new pictures because you can use Google reverse image search and suddenly your identity is revealed and you’re putting yourself potentially in harm’s way.”

While you might have decided that the sugaring lifestyle is for you, you might not fully understand the process. Curating a clear plan of action in regard to financial expectations and emotional boundaries is a must. Let’s run through it together.

How to become a sugar baby

I’d like to make it clear that being a sugar baby does not in any way, shape, or form need to be dangerous. In fact, nowadays, there are so many different platforms that make searching for a sugar daddy, or mummy for that matter, incredibly straightforward and safe. So, here are the most important things a prospective sugar baby would need to know.

First things first, you need to understand exactly what it is that you want out of sugaring. In a story first published in 2019, an anonymous freelance writer spoke with Business Insider about her experience of becoming a sugar baby. Interestingly, one of her biggest takeaways was that if you go into the lifestyle not being sure of what it is you’re looking for, you’re likely going to come away feeling disappointed.

Some of the questions the freelancer posed were: “Do you want a cash allowance, and do you have a set amount in mind? Is it certain bills you want covered? Do you want gifts, shopping, and travel? Having a clear idea of what kind of ‘sugar’, or exchange, you want for the relationship is key. How about the actual dating part—do you like dating older men? Because sugar daddies tend to be older than the women they’re with. How much time do you want to spend with your sugar daddy? And does your current lifestyle give you the freedom to do so?”

If you figure those things out, you’re halfway there.

Next up is to research and vet out reputable platforms. Some of the most popular sites include Seeking, SugarDaddyMeet, and Established Men. When creating your profile, make sure that you’re clear and honest about what it is you’re willing to offer as a sugar baby.

Any potential sugar daddies must then be screened extensively. Make sure to validate all information provided and ensure that both parties have access to a written contract—an agreement that will outline the structure and details of the sugar baby/sugar daddy arrangement. This contract should also be regularly assessed by both individuals.

There are tons of educational resources prospective sugar babies can engage with. From mentorship programmes to online seminars, there’s a wealth of information in reach. Moreover, while platforms like Reddit can sometimes feel like their one use is for internet drama and conspiracy theories, they can also be fountains of knowledge for the more fringe aspects of life.

Also, let’s give a quick shoutout to all the TikTok girlies who are sharing their very needed wisdom online.

When it comes to sugaring, communication is crucial. Plus, let’s say it once more: boundaries, boundaries, and some more boundaries. Prioritise these two things, and you’re on your way to becoming a verifiable top-notch sugar baby in the making. Happy sugaring!