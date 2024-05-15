Culture
>

Toxic masculinity

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker tells women to stay in the kitchen in commencement speech

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published May 15, 2024 at 12:41 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker tells women to stay in the kitchen in commencement speech

On 11 May 2024, during Benedictine College’s graduation ceremony, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a controversial commencement speech. Armed not just with a football but with a mouthful of problematic opinions, Butker immediately began drawing widespread backlash for his remarks, which included statements about gender roles, LGBTQIA+ rights, and abortion. Here’s exactly what the football star spoke about in his mind-blowing speech.

In his address, Butker criticised what he referred to as “diabolical lies” that have been told to women, specifically referencing topics such as abortion, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and surrogacy. The football player also expressed his views on the role of women in society, suggesting that their primary aspirations should be centred around marriage and motherhood. Butker’s speech also delved into his own personal beliefs on masculinity, urging male graduates to embrace their masculinity and reject what he deemed “cultural emasculation.”

Understandably, the sports star’s remarks have sparked outrage among many, with calls for repercussions against him, including being cut from his football team, the Chiefs.

During this highly awkward 20-minute speech, which left many questioning why the microphone wasn’t cut off sooner, Butker also addressed the role COVID-19 has had on the graduating class’ journey through college. However, the football player emphasised that COVID-19, while significant, has not been unique in shaping their formative years. Indeed, his primary focus was on criticising what he perceived as “bad policies and poor leadership,” attributing them to the negative impact on major life issues such as, you guessed it, abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, and the proliferation of degenerative cultural values in the media.

@cal_cifer_2.0

Im embarrassed for him…. #college #collegegrad #workingwoman #nfl

♬ original sound - Cal 2.0

Bizarrely, Butker also quoted a line from Taylor Swift’s song ‘Bejeweled’, referring to her as his “teammate’s girlfriend,” and stating: “As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt’.”

“Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, ‘Hey, no’,” he continued.

In an attempt to clearly come across as ‘husband of the year’, Butker proceeded to share anecdotes about his wife, portraying her as finding fulfilment solely in her role as a wife and mother. The sportsman stated: “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Witnessing Butker’s speech may have left many feeling as though their eyes had detached from their sockets in sheer disbelief. We were subjected to the spectacle of a regressive, misogynistic individual, espousing outdated doctrines reminiscent of the 1940s. Thank you, Butker, for reminding us just how important it is that we continue to fight against these antiquated mindsets.

Popular Reads

By Sofia Gallarate

3 ways we can fight for women’s rights all year round (not just on IWD)

By Alma Fabiani

Biden’s impeachment inquiry explained and how abortion will impact the 2024 US elections

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump’s mental fitness comes into question as Joe Biden focuses on abortion

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump’s mental fitness comes into question as Joe Biden focuses on abortion

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Andrew Tate says MrBeast’s support of trans friend Kris Tyson is fake and a psyop

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Big statement belts are back, and they’ve heard about gen Z’s obsession with functionality

By Abby Amoakuh

Sofia Coppola’s Apple TV project with Florence Pugh got axed over an unlikable female character — WTF?

By Abby Amoakuh

VICE obituary: How Gen Z will remember the millennial digital media titan

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

AI reimagines 10 of your favourite movie characters as pink Barbie-like icons

By Abby Amoakuh

South Africa is challenging the Western-led world order with its genocide case against Israel

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Machine Gun Kelly officially changed his name after fans pointed out its problematic issue

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Is the end of Airbnb near? Two subreddits point to an impending flop

By Jack Ramage

Who is YouTuber Kris Tyson? MrBeast’s longtime friend whose trans journey is inspiring millions

By Abby Amoakuh

Why you should keep an eye on The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung and her Broadway debut

By Abby Amoakuh

BBC presenter apologises after giving the middle finger to audience mid-broadcast

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything you need to know about David Cameron’s ridiculous meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Florence Pugh reveals her mum got high with Snoop Dogg at the Oscars

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Mom breaks into school and brutally assaults daughter’s teacher in front of 25 children

By Charlie Sawyer

George Santos revives drag character Kitara Ravache on Cameo, charging $275 per video

By Charlie Sawyer

From payday budgeting to savings account strategy, here’s how to become a finance baddie

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Bobbi Althoff, the podcaster who’s rumoured to have had an affair with Drake?

By Louis Shankar

Nex Benedict’s tragic death proves the US and UK have learnt nothing about inclusivity in schools

By Charlie Sawyer

Man partied for four days unaware he had been shot in the head