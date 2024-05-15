Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker tells women to stay in the kitchen in commencement speech

In his graduation speech, Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker quoted Taylor Swift, and encouraged male graduates to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” and to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.”

On 11 May 2024, during Benedictine College’s graduation ceremony, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a controversial commencement speech. Armed not just with a football but with a mouthful of problematic opinions, Butker immediately began drawing widespread backlash for his remarks, which included statements about gender roles, LGBTQIA+ rights, and abortion. Here’s exactly what the football star spoke about in his mind-blowing speech.

In his address, Butker criticised what he referred to as “diabolical lies” that have been told to women, specifically referencing topics such as abortion, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and surrogacy. The football player also expressed his views on the role of women in society, suggesting that their primary aspirations should be centred around marriage and motherhood. Butker’s speech also delved into his own personal beliefs on masculinity, urging male graduates to embrace their masculinity and reject what he deemed “cultural emasculation.”

Understandably, the sports star’s remarks have sparked outrage among many, with calls for repercussions against him, including being cut from his football team, the Chiefs.

Man, it is really difficult to put into words just how much I dislike, and disagree with, Harrison Butker. His speech reflects everything that is wrong with the world today. pic.twitter.com/KkxxXhlqOJ — Richard Sickels (@RichSickelsGBM) May 14, 2024

During this highly awkward 20-minute speech, which left many questioning why the microphone wasn’t cut off sooner, Butker also addressed the role COVID-19 has had on the graduating class’ journey through college. However, the football player emphasised that COVID-19, while significant, has not been unique in shaping their formative years. Indeed, his primary focus was on criticising what he perceived as “bad policies and poor leadership,” attributing them to the negative impact on major life issues such as, you guessed it, abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, and the proliferation of degenerative cultural values in the media.

Bizarrely, Butker also quoted a line from Taylor Swift’s song ‘Bejeweled’, referring to her as his “teammate’s girlfriend,” and stating: “As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt’.”

Whenever Harrison Butker hears about a woman who has goals and a careerpic.twitter.com/BbWzMwUCTa — Natasha ❀ (@ndelriego) May 15, 2024

“Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, ‘Hey, no’,” he continued.

In an attempt to clearly come across as ‘husband of the year’, Butker proceeded to share anecdotes about his wife, portraying her as finding fulfilment solely in her role as a wife and mother. The sportsman stated: “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Witnessing Butker’s speech may have left many feeling as though their eyes had detached from their sockets in sheer disbelief. We were subjected to the spectacle of a regressive, misogynistic individual, espousing outdated doctrines reminiscent of the 1940s. Thank you, Butker, for reminding us just how important it is that we continue to fight against these antiquated mindsets.