Culture
>

Entertainment

Jeanne du Barry movie director blasts Johnny Depp for inappropriate behaviour on set

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 22, 2024 at 12:25 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Jeanne du Barry movie director blasts Johnny Depp for inappropriate behaviour on set

French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn, also known as Maïwenn Aurélia Nedjma Le Besco, just got real about what it was like to direct and star alongside disgraced movie actor Johnny Depp in the romantic drama Jeanne du Barry. During an explosive interview with The Independent, Maïwenn spilled the tea and exposed Depp’s alleged diva behaviour on set… Is anyone surprised?

Jeanne du Barry is a historical drama based on the life of Madame du Barry, the last maîtresse-en-titre, aka chief mistress, of King Louis XV of France.

The film tells the story of Jeanne, a young working-class woman who was born as an illegitimate daughter. Hungry for more than her humble upbringing, Jeanne uses her intelligence and attractiveness to girlboss her way to the highest levels of French society.

This is where she meets King Louis XV played by Depp, who regains his appetite for life through Jeanne and takes her as his mistress. The two fall in love and Jeanne moves to the royal seat in Versailles, where her relationship with the king scandalises the court. Saucy.

According to Maïwenn, who starred as the titular heroine, Depp wanted to be treated as an icon “all the time.” In her interview, the director also went on to say that Depp demanded special treatment, “wouldn’t do what the script demanded,” and had the crew afraid” of him. Despite all of this, the director and actor emphasised she still didn’t regret hiring Depp.

In another interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Maïwenn also revealed that Depp wasn’t actually the first choice for playing King Louis XV. In fact, the director’s first choice had been an unnamed American actor, who seemed accessible to her but turned out not to be interested. So, she settled for three times Academy Award nominee Depp, who was sent the script when Maïwenn had lost all hope that the project would come to fruition.

Maïwenn offered the Pirates of the Caribbean star the role of Louis XV before Christmas 2019. Depp agreed immediately, after his friend, Stephen Deuters, who is also a screenwriter and producer, read the script and fell in love with it. All’s well that ends well, I suppose.

During her chat with Charlotte O’Sullivan from The Independent, Maïwenn added that it upsets her when journalists focus on Depp, rather than the film’s working-class heroine.

There is something to be said about Depp’s cinematic comeback following a highly publicised defamation case robbing all of the headlines and switching focus from a movie that centres around a young woman coming into power. One look at the trailer reveals that Depp is really just Ken in this one.

Yet, nothing else can be expected when casting Depp, whose lawsuit against Amber Heard has undoubtedly added an asterisk to his name.

Jeanne du Barry has been a box office flop so far, only grossing $13.6 million on a budget of $22.4 million. The critical reception of the movie has also been lukewarm with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 49 per cent.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Dior is selling a bottle of Johnny Depp’s fragrance every few seconds

By Alma Fabiani

Johnny Depp signs biggest men’s fragrance deal ever with Dior worth $20 million

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside Johnny Depp’s bizarre new bromance with Saudi Crown Prince MBS

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside Johnny Depp’s bizarre new bromance with Saudi Crown Prince MBS

By Monica Athnasious

Johnny Depp fans turn Amber Heard’s sexual abuse testimony into disgusting TikTok trend

By Alma Fabiani

Amber Heard accused of playing ‘mind games’ with Johnny Depp amid defamation trial

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Iwájú to Soul, here are 5 must-watch animations you need to see this Black History Month

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Here’s why Donald Trump is skipping the third 2024 Republican presidential debate in Miami

By Alma Fabiani

Watch terrifying moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball at theme park

By Abby Amoakuh

Hundreds of bodies found in unmarked graves behind a state jail in Jacksonville

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Meet Sisters of the Valley, the nuns revolutionising the weed industry one doobie at a time

By Abby Amoakuh

The things we still don’t understand about sexual assault: Why we need EU-wide Only Yes Means Yes laws

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes speaks about her depression following Quiet On Set documentary

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tayo Awoderu, player 107 in Squid Game: The Challenge, shares his behind-the-scenes experience

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Spirit Airlines flight breaks into violent brawl as passenger throws punches

By Abby Amoakuh

Neuralink’s human implant success sparks fear for the future of society

By Charlie Sawyer

Why PinkPantheress is the lowkey gen Z pop princess we all deserve

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Spanish woman to become first person ever to marry AI hologram

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tory MP Gillian Keegan asked to justify arresting homeless people for their smell

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Archaic Missouri law denies pregnant women the right to divorce, even in cases of domestic violence

By Alma Fabiani

Travis Scott caught spray painting over John McEnroe’s Hall of Fame plaque

By Charlie Sawyer

Kim Kardashian becomes Balenciaga brand ambassador one year after child abuse controversy