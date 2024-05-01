Culture
Succession star Brian Cox says the Bible is one of the worst books ever

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published May 1, 2024 at 11:49 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Renowned actor Brian Cox recently sparked controversy with his scathing remarks about the Bible and organised religion. In a candid interview with Rich Leigh for The Starting Line Podcast, Cox, known for his role in Succession, didn’t hold back his criticism, labelling the Bible as “one of the worst books ever.”

At 77, Cox boldly challenged the concept of religion, portraying it as a hindrance to human progress. The actor decried religion’s reliance on external belief systems, arguing that they divert attention from understanding our own essence.

“They’re not dealing with who we are,” Cox lamented, “we’re dealing with, ‘Oh if God says this and God does that’, and you go, ‘Well what is God?’ We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue, and it’s also a patriarchal issue… and it’s essentially patriarchal.”

Cox’s critique didn’t stop there either; the actor delved into the Bible’s role in perpetuating patriarchal attitudes within society. Referring to the Adam and Eve narrative, he asserted that such propaganda hinders progress by reinforcing outdated gender norms. “The Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me,” Cox proclaimed, highlighting his disdain for its foundational teachings.

“And [people] believe it, because they’re stupid enough,” Cox continued.

Expanding on his critique, the Emmy-winning actor contended that religion is a tool for controlling individuals.

“They need [belief], but they don’t need to be told lies. They need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth,” he added. “It is not the truth; it’s a mythology.”

Despite his harsh criticism, Cox acknowledged the significance of spirituality for many individuals. He argued, however, that the truth-seeking aspect of spirituality is obscured by religious dogma. “They need it, but they don’t need to be told lies,” Cox emphasised, advocating for a more nuanced understanding of spirituality that transcends religious myths and embraces universal truths.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Cox catapulted into the centre of controversy. From defending J.K. Rowling‘s statements to taking jabs at woke culture during an interview with Piers Morgan, he’s been no stranger to making bold statements. However, this one appears to be his strongest critique yet.

