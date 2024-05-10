Culture
Piers Morgan’s shocking interview reveals Fiona Harvey set on suing Netflix and Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 10, 2024 at 11:32 AM

Netflix’s newest hit series Baby Reindeer disturbingly begins with displaying the words “This is a true story” on screen. So, after the intense, slow-burning watch, fans naturally embarked on a manhunt to uncover the identities of who they believed to be the real-life people depicted on screen. This search, of course, was predominantly centred around trying to uncover the real-life Martha, Richard Gadd’s now-infamous stalker.

After weeks of searching and speculating, Martha’s identity has reportedly been revealed as Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey. And the woman in question, who was recently interviewed by wannabe investigative reporter Piers Morgan, is now intent on suing Netflix.

The REAL Martha from Baby reindeer has been interviewed by Piers Morgan - Richard Gaad's success seems bitter sweet...#babyreindeer #richardgadd #netflix #skrewed #piersmorgan #piersmorganuncencored #realmartha #fionaharvey #breakingnews #news #voyermedia #media #baby #reindeer #martha #pmu

In a pre-recorded sitdown with the anchorman that has been widely branded as “unethical,” Harvey denied multiple times that she had stalked the comedian between 2014 and 2015.

The bombshell interview amassed nearly 4 million views in only 12 hours. In it, Harvey also denied sending 41,000 emails and 100 letters to Gadd. This contradicts Netflix’s previous claim that the emails in the show are the real emails received by Gadd from his stalker.

“I think he probably made them up himself,” Harvey alleged, instead arguing that she sent him just “a handful.” When Morgan pressed her for a firm number, Harvey said she sent the comedian “less than 10 emails.”

Although Martha went to jail twice in the show, Harvey has asserted that she has never seen the inside of a cell, firmly voicing that there were no such records of her ever being sent to prison, or pleading guilty to any crime, contrary to what was been depicted in the show.

The plot thickened even further when Harvey claimed that she was never in love with the comedian-actor. Rather, the lawyer insisted that Gadd actually asked her to sleep with him, however, she allegedly brushed him off, telling Morgan: “I don’t fancy little boys without jobs.”

The 58-year-old woman also said that she had only met the comedian a few times and asked him to “leave her alone,” during a heated exchange with the broadcaster.

According to Harvey, Gadd is “full of himself.” Indeed, Harvey insinuated that he was psychotic and implied that he was also a hypocrite, stating: “For someone who says he feels sorry for me, I’ve had no apology.”

Morgan seemed to agree with her argument that Netflix hadn’t done enough to protect her identity and noted: “I’ve been a journalist 40 years, I could have discovered it was you in about 10 minutes.”

Whether Netflix did enough to protect the identity of the characters depicted has been contested for quite some time now. Doctor Who creator Russell Davies, for instance, stated that the BBC would have been “much stricter” than Netflix when it came to masking real-life persons.

Is the real-life Martha going to sue Netflix?

Onto the big question at hand: Will Netflix be slapped with a lawsuit from Harvey? Yes, the lawyer has every intention of suing Gadd and Netflix. When Morgan noted: “And you will categorically be taking legal action,” Harvey emphatically replied, “Absolutely, against both him and Netflix.”

Harvey also insisted once more that she never sent any of the emails Gadd claimed he received. “I wouldn’t be suing if I thought there were 41,000 emails out there,” she told Morgan.

