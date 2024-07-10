Tampons contain arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals, study confirms

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, have uncovered the presence of toxic metals in tampons, revealing a pressing public health concern and highlighting the critical need for more extensive research on women’s health issues and menstrual products.

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley have discovered toxic metals in tampons, raising concerns about the increased risk of serious health conditions for women. The study analysed 30 tampons from 14 brands and found all 16 metals tested, including arsenic, lead, mercury, nickel, copper, and iron.

Jenni Shearston, the study’s lead author, emphasised the public health concerns, stating: “Despite this large potential for public health concern, very little research has been done to measure chemicals in tampons. To our knowledge, this is the first paper to measure metals in tampons. Concerningly, we found concentrations of all metals we tested for, including toxic metals like arsenic and lead.”

The research revealed that metal levels varied based on the region of sale (US, UK, or EU), whether the tampons were organic, and whether they were branded or supermarket lines. According to the research, between 52 per cent and 86 per cent of women in the US use tampons during their periods.

The presence of toxic substances in tampons is hazardous due to their direct contact with the vagina, where absorption is more efficient. Metal absorption can heighten the risk of dementia, cancer, infertility, and diabetes, affecting the liver, kidneys, brain, cardiovascular, nervous, and endocrine systems. It also poses risks to unborn babies.

Interestingly, organic tampons contained higher levels of arsenic, while non-organic ones had more lead. Metals can enter tampons through contaminated water, air, or soil absorbed by the cotton, or from pigments added during manufacturing. The researchers stressed that no level of these metals is considered safe.

It’s really disheartening to realise that the lack of extensive research on chemicals in menstrual products has led to this situation. This highlights a broader issue of inadequate attention to women’s health concerns. Menstrual health has often been shrouded in stigma and treated as a taboo subject, resulting in significant gaps in research and public awareness.

This neglect forces women to navigate these issues on their own, often without sufficient information or resources.

Most convenience stores or pharmacies have an aisle dedicated to ‘feminine hygiene’ filled with shelves of various menstrual products such as tampons, pads, cups, and discs. On the side of each package, you’ll find a small ‘absorbency’ label proclaiming how much liquid the product is designed to hold.

However, that number can be misleading, according to BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that many menstrual products had a much lower or higher liquid capacity than advertised when real blood was used instead of a saline solution—a mixture of water, salt, and bicarbonate commonly used in product development.

The historical underfunding and lack of interest in women’s health issues, particularly those related to menstruation, reflect societal attitudes that have long marginalised these concerns. This neglect not only perpetuates misinformation but also contributes to the inadequate regulation and safety standards of menstrual products.

Shearston expressed hope that manufacturers will be required to test for toxic metals in their products, and called for public demand for better labelling on tampons and other menstrual products.