The Future
>

Wellness

Tampons contain arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals, study confirms

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jul 10, 2024 at 12:57 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Tampons contain arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals, study confirms
59571

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley have discovered toxic metals in tampons, raising concerns about the increased risk of serious health conditions for women. The study analysed 30 tampons from 14 brands and found all 16 metals tested, including arsenic, lead, mercury, nickel, copper, and iron.

Jenni Shearston, the study’s lead author, emphasised the public health concerns, stating: “Despite this large potential for public health concern, very little research has been done to measure chemicals in tampons. To our knowledge, this is the first paper to measure metals in tampons. Concerningly, we found concentrations of all metals we tested for, including toxic metals like arsenic and lead.”

The research revealed that metal levels varied based on the region of sale (US, UK, or EU), whether the tampons were organic, and whether they were branded or supermarket lines. According to the research, between 52 per cent and 86 per cent of women in the US use tampons during their periods.

The presence of toxic substances in tampons is hazardous due to their direct contact with the vagina, where absorption is more efficient. Metal absorption can heighten the risk of dementia, cancer, infertility, and diabetes, affecting the liver, kidneys, brain, cardiovascular, nervous, and endocrine systems. It also poses risks to unborn babies.

Interestingly, organic tampons contained higher levels of arsenic, while non-organic ones had more lead. Metals can enter tampons through contaminated water, air, or soil absorbed by the cotton, or from pigments added during manufacturing. The researchers stressed that no level of these metals is considered safe.

It’s really disheartening to realise that the lack of extensive research on chemicals in menstrual products has led to this situation. This highlights a broader issue of inadequate attention to women’s health concerns. Menstrual health has often been shrouded in stigma and treated as a taboo subject, resulting in significant gaps in research and public awareness.

This neglect forces women to navigate these issues on their own, often without sufficient information or resources.

Most convenience stores or pharmacies have an aisle dedicated to ‘feminine hygiene’ filled with shelves of various menstrual products such as tampons, pads, cups, and discs. On the side of each package, you’ll find a small ‘absorbency’ label proclaiming how much liquid the product is designed to hold.

However, that number can be misleading, according to BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that many menstrual products had a much lower or higher liquid capacity than advertised when real blood was used instead of a saline solution—a mixture of water, salt, and bicarbonate commonly used in product development.

The historical underfunding and lack of interest in women’s health issues, particularly those related to menstruation, reflect societal attitudes that have long marginalised these concerns. This neglect not only perpetuates misinformation but also contributes to the inadequate regulation and safety standards of menstrual products.

Shearston expressed hope that manufacturers will be required to test for toxic metals in their products, and called for public demand for better labelling on tampons and other menstrual products.

Popular Reads

By Tahmina Begum

Daye’s CBD-infused tampons, the period care designed with women in mind

By SCREENSHOT

New gen bosses: Valentina Milanova on founding Daye and giving women what they truly need––CBD tampons

By Alma Fabiani

Period care companies are to blame for Mexico City’s tampon shortage, not its government

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Period care companies are to blame for Mexico City’s tampon shortage, not its government

By Charlie Sawyer

Period poverty has people using socks and newspapers as sanitary products amid cost of living crisis

By Alma Fabiani

Australian cafe owner asks female staff to wear a red sticker when they’re on their period

By Louis Shankar

Rishi Sunak’s early general election won’t save the Conservatives, their time is well and truly up

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Rihanna faces backlash after flexing wigs during Fenty Hair ad campaign

By Abby Amoakuh

Why did Jennifer Coolidge shout out evil gays in her Emmys 2024 acceptance speech?

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker responds to Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post about new son Rocky

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s all-white board controversy is a clear sign that proper diversity in the media doesn’t exist

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tory MP Gillian Keegan asked to justify arresting homeless people for their smell

By Abby Amoakuh

Former Brandy Melville employees recount horrifying experiences after trailer for HBO documentary airs

By Jack Ramage

We spoke to the viral Oompa Loompa girl about the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience

By Abby Amoakuh

How this YouTuber known for viral pranks won a seat in the European elections 2024

By Charlie Sawyer

Emily Ratajkowski debuts divorce rings, symbolising the beginning of the loud breakup era

By Charlie Sawyer

Legit or not? Debunking the latest viral £50 Temu free money giveaway

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tradwife influencer uses racial slur in cooking video, unapologetic amid backlash

By Charlie Sawyer

Mental health patients raped and sexually assaulted, new shocking NHS abuse scandal reveals

By Abby Amoakuh

Sofia Coppola’s Apple TV project with Florence Pugh got axed over an unlikable female character — WTF?

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega fans left grossed out by steamy scene with Martin Freeman in new film Miller’s Girl

By Abby Amoakuh

New Brandy Melville HBO documentary paints CEO Silvio Marsan as super creepy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Machine Gun Kelly officially changed his name after fans pointed out its problematic issue