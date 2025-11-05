Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral race, and wife Rama Duwaji becomes city’s Gen Z first lady

Zohran Mamdani addresses Donald Trump in victory speech as New York City’s first Muslim mayor, saying, ‘I know you’re watching, turn the volume up.’

In New York City, Zohran Mamdani has won the mayoral race, becoming the first Muslim mayor and the youngest person in over a century to take up the post.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist secured victory with more than 50 per cent of the vote and will take office on New Year’s Day, bringing his fresh perspective with him.

On the week he was elected, Mamdani said: “Let City Hall, with our compassion, our conviction and our clarity, be the light that our city and our nation so desperately need.”

Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral race and tells Donald Trump: ‘I know you’re watching, turn the volume up’

And in his victory speech, he addressed President Donald Trump directly, saying: “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one.”

The relationship between the new mayor and the president is definitely one to watch, especially as, midway through Mamdani’s victory address, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, writing: “And so it begins…”

Trump has also repeatedly labelled Mamdani a “communist” and threatened to cut off federal funding to New York in the event of his election. “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there,” Mr Trump said on Sunday, as reported on The Telegraph.

Zohran Mamdani focuses on universal desire: affordability

Mayor-elect Mamdani has been involved in politics and social justice for a very long time. Born in Uganda and raised in New York from the age of seven, the lawmaker attended Bronx High School of Science before receiving a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, where he co-founded the school’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, as reported by Sky News.

Mamdani was later elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020, running his campaign under promises to “fight to tax the rich, heal the sick, house the poor and build a socialist New York.”

When the mayoral race came about, it came as no shock that the politician would focus his message on similar policies. This time, backed by progressive powerhouse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mamdani pursued a grassroots campaign, organising thousands of motivated voters and energising the people of New York by focusing on one universal desire: affordability.

How Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral race

But how did Mamdani succeed in the race when he was always considered the underdog? The state lawmaker and staunch self-described socialist was relatively unknown in the political sphere, but the Democratic nominee has had a stratospheric few months, leaning into social media trends and quickly becoming Gen Zers’ favourite politics hot boy.

Mamdani supported the things that matter to the people of New York City, including small businesses, including delis and bodegas—he even has a Zohran special, egg and cheese on a roll with jalapeno.

@zohran_k_mamdani Small businesses account for over 90% of all companies in NYC and employ nearly half of all workers in the private sector. But the economic outlook for small businesses in New York state is dead last nationwide, and too many in our city are forced to close because staying open costs too much and navigating the bureaucracy is too difficult. That costs New Yorkers their jobs, small business owners their dreams, and our city the places that give it character. We’re going to make it faster, easier, and cheaper to start and run a business: ✅ Cut fines and fees for small businesses in half ✅ Speed up permitting and make online applications easier ✅ Increase funding for 1:1 small business support by 500 percent ♬ original sound - Zohran Mamdani

And while his housing plan freeze, pledges on groceries, childcare and buses, and plans to create a department of community safety, which would expand city mental health services, he also plugged into New Yorkers by nailing social appearances throughout his campaign. He was on SubwayTakes and the Are You Okay? show.

Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji becomes New York City’s Gen Z first lady

Mamdani doesn’t just appeal to the Gen Z masses; his perhaps number one fan is a bit more personal. He’s married to 27-year-old Rama Duwaji, a Gen Z animator and illustrator originally from Damascus, Syria. The couple, who first met on Hinge, got married earlier this year in a civil ceremony.

Mamdani has always been fiercely grateful for his wife’s support, as well as protective of her. In an Instagram post back in April, the politician wrote: “Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race—which should be about you—about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.” Now, that’s what we want to see from a partner. More green flags for Mamdani.

How are people reacting to Zohran Mamdani’s New York mayoral race win?

So far, he’s got a lot of things right—from hyping up his wife to supporting the local bodegas—and people seem to be happy he’s taking office. Many are taking to social media from across the globe to celebrate Mamdani’s win as mayor, posting montage videos and asking if anyone else feels “spiritually NYC today”? Other news outlets are posting huge celebrations from across the city, with The Cut sharing a compilation to mark Mamdani’s historic win, with crowds going wild.

@thecut And the crowd goes wild. 🏆 It’s official: Zohran Mamdani has been elected the next leader of New York City. ♬ original sound - the cut

And, as anyone who has just won big, Mamdani took to the club to celebrate. He was spotted singing along to ‘Empire State Of Mind’ by Jay-Z as crowds bop along with the city’s new mayor. It’s a Mamdani state of mind, clearly.