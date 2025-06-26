Politics
>

Global politics

Who is Zohran Mamdani, the staunch socialist primed to become New York’s first Muslim mayor?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 26, 2025 at 03:48 PM

Reading time: 4 minutes

Who is Zohran Mamdani, the staunch socialist primed to become New York’s first Muslim mayor?
68310

For the past four years, New York City has been under the control of former police officer and mayor Eric Adams, a man who’s managed to piss off almost every inhabitant of the big apple. With a dismal approval rating of 28 per cent, the lowest of any New York mayor since 1996, it’s safe to say that the people are ready for a change. And right now, there’s one individual whose engaging social media campaign, and equally engaging wife, has truly captured the hearts and minds of progressive New Yorkers. I’m, of course, talking about Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old state lawmaker and staunch self-described socialist, has been the definition of an underdog during this primary race. Relatively unknown in the political sphere, the Democratic nominee has had a stratospheric few months, leaning into social media trends and quickly becoming Gen Zers’ favourite politics hot boy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani)

@subwaytakes

Episode 407: I should be the mayor!! Feat @Zohran Mamdani #podcast #subway #hottakes #subwaytakes #interview #nyc

♬ original sound - SubwayTakes

On Tuesday 24 June 2025, Mamdani officially won the New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary—not only securing the first major win the Democrats have had since Donald Trump was re-elected for president, but also paving the way towards potentially becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor.

So, who exactly is Mamdani and why has his progressive policy plan been received so positively? And, more importantly, who is Rama Duwaji, the iconic animator and illustrator who also happens to be the politician’s wife? Let’s get into it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani has been involved in politics and social justice for a very long time. Born in Uganda and raised in New York from the age of seven, the lawmaker attended the Bronx High School of Science before receiving a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, where he co-started the school’s first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, as reported by Sky news.

After becoming a naturalised US citizen in 2018, Mamdani began working as a foreclosure prevention housing counsellor, helping low income families hold onto their homes and avoid eviction. It was this job that ultimately encouraged him to pursue a career in office.

Mamdani was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020, running his campaign under these promises: to “fight to tax the rich, heal the sick, house the poor and build a socialist New York.”

So, when the mayoral race came about, it came as no shock that the politician would focus his message on similar policies. This time, backed by progressive powerhouse Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC), Mamdani pursued a grassroots campaign, organising thousands of motivated voters and energising the people of New York by focusing on one universal desire: affordability.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team AOC (@teamaoc)

The socialist has never shied away from publicising his personal politics, whether it be condemning Israel’s attacks on Gaza and lamenting over the treatment of the Palestinian people or confronting Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan over the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in New York.

Many publications have noted that Mamdani’s success is likely in connection with the fact that Andrew Cuomo, former Governor of New York who served in that position from 2011 until his resignation in 2021, is still recovering from a rather hefty scandal involving numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo conceded on Tuesday night, telling his supporters: “Tonight was not our night. Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won.”

Mamdani’s campaign exemplified what it means to connect with youth audiences, producing a lot of well-edited digital and social content that spoke directly to New Yorkers:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NYC-DSA (@nycdsa)

Grassroots campaigns have a unique and contagious energy. They focus far less on grandstands or flash displays of financial power and far more on allowing constituents to speak their truth and demand authentic and transparent leadership. It also helps that Mamdani used to be a rapper who went by the name Young Cardamom…

And although Mamdani has proved himself to be charismatic and charming in his own right, it’s his wife Rama Duwaji that Gen Z simply can’t seem to get enough of.

Who is Zohran Mamdani’s wife?

Zohran Mamdani is married to Rama Duwaji, an animator and illustrator originally from Damascus, Syria. The couple, who first met on Hinge, got married earlier this year in a civil ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Mamdani has always been fiercely grateful for his wife’s support, as well as protective of her. In an Instagram post back in April, the politician wrote: “Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race—which should be about you—about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family.” Now, that’s hot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani)

And if this wasn’t already top tier levels of marriage goals, netizens have also pointed out that the mayoral candidate regularly leaves incredibly sweet, and arguably hilarious, comments underneath Duwaji’s Instagram pics. Supportive king.

Duwaji is an incredibly talented artist, working with companies such as Spotify, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, and the Tate Modern. Aside from her own work, she also creates hand-built ceramics and teaches workshops, as reported by The Independent.

So, Hinge might be the depths of hell for some, but for others it can be the meeting place for two of New York’s coolest residents. Who knew?

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Scarlett Johansson hits back against deepfake antisemitism campaign condemning Kanye West

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

MrBeast hunts for volunteers to test the viral question: who would win between 100 men and one gorilla?

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

MrBeast hunts for volunteers to test the viral question: who would win between 100 men and one gorilla?

By Abby Amoakuh

Who would you call in case of an emergency? TikTokers contemplate their choice in new viral trend

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What’s Dior bags got to do with the Delta plane crash? Unpacking the wildest conspiracy theories about the Toronto flight

By Charlie Sawyer

UK women who miscarry could face home and phone searches following new anti-abortion police guidance

By Charlie Sawyer

Is Brooklyn Beckham feuding with his family? Rumours circulate after the chef skips his dad David Beckham’s 50th birthday

By Charlie Sawyer

New study confirms Bacterial Vaginosis can be sexually transmitted, backing what women have long suspected

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Telegram the biggest threat to women’s safety? Chats for rape advice and sharing nudes suggest so

By Abby Amoakuh

Francesca Farago reveals that influencers are being paid to participate in trend mocking Hailey Bieber

By Charlie Sawyer

Madison Beer opens up about reconnecting with the person who leaked her explicit photos as a teen

By Abby Amoakuh

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón comes under fire following islamophobic and racist tweets

By Charlie Sawyer

Chappell Roan cancelled yet again for saying she can’t be expected to be politically educated all the time

By Charlie Sawyer

Meta labels tampons, breast pumps, and period pants as sexual content amid rising censorship

By Abby Amoakuh

Stormzy faces backlash from fans after partnering with McDonald’s and deleting pro-Palestinian post

By Charlie Sawyer

Did Tim Cheese murder John Pork, and how is Simon Claw involved? The lore, explained

By Payton Turkeltaub

Do Gen Z secretly hate their boyfriends? TikTok’s viral #IHateMyBF says yes

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Millie Bobby Brown pregnant? Fans speculate after star spotted buying diapers and baby supplies

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

The cozy gaming trend is empowering women to dominate space in a male-centred industry

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Stranger Things star David Harbour use celebrity dating app Raya to cheat on Lily Allen?

By Abby Amoakuh

Self-swab DNA kits by nonprofit Enough hit with backlash for claiming it could end rape in universities