Politics
>

Human rights

ICE under fire for allegedly deporting people identified by Jordans,  tattoos, and Nike gear

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 4, 2025 at 12:53 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

ICE under fire for allegedly deporting people identified by Jordans, tattoos, and Nike gear
67363

Once again, ICE has sparked controversy, this time through its troubling alleged actions under President Donald Trump. Following the release of a video titled ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight, which attempts to depict real-life deportations as ASMR entertainment, the agency has taken insensitivity to an entirely new level.

Now, ICE is back on the headlines, as reports have surfaced accusing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement of using Nike apparel and tattoos to wrongfully associate individuals with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

According to a legal filing by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ICE has allegedly linked items like Chicago Bulls jerseys, Air Jordan footwear, and even tattoos to identify people as suspected gang members. This practice has drawn criticism, particularly as ICE continues to deport hundreds of individuals under the Trump administration’s harsh deportation policies.

The ACLU’s filing references a document, the “Alien Enemy Validation Guide,” that claims such attire and tattoos are commonly associated with gang membership. However, experts like Ronna Risquez who spoke to NBC News, an authority on the Tren de Aragua gang, have pointed out that tattoos aren’t always indicative of gang affiliation within Venezuelan gangs, and that individuals can belong to these groups without having any tattoos.

In a particularly alarming case, ICE deported a man named Neri Alvarado based on a tattoo that was mistakenly interpreted as a gang symbol. The tattoo, an autism awareness ribbon with his brother’s name on it, led to his deportation to a mega-prison in El Salvador, where an ICE agent reportedly said, “You’re here because of your tattoos.”

@peterbarron5

♬ original sound - Peter Barron

Another recent case is the deportation of a gay makeup artist named Andry José Hernández Romero, who was also sent to El Salvador under similar circumstances. Andry’s ‘offence’? Having the wrong tattoos. Despite the personal significance of his tattoos, ICE wrongfully linked them to gang affiliations, showing just how easily individuals can be swept up in the system due to misguided and flawed identification methods.

This troubling pattern has not gone unnoticed. The Guardian conducted an in-depth investigation into the extreme and often unjust methods being used in these deportations. One US judge even stated that “Nazis had more rights than Venezuelan migrants to contest removal,” highlighting the stark contrast in the treatment of these individuals compared to others with far more controversial backgrounds.

As the scandal unfolds, it’s becoming increasingly clear that ICE’s actions are spiralling out of control. Whether it’s the wrongful deportations, the reckless use of clothing and tattoos to label people as gang members, or the shocking attempt to turn deportation into a form of entertainment, ICE’s methods are raising serious alarms.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The White House sparks outrage with ASMR video of shackled immigrants being deported

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ICE jacket sales soar on Amazon, fuelling fears of immigration agent impersonation

By Louis Shankar

Trump administration supports global LGBTQ rights. Trump left unaware

Keep On Reading

By Louis Shankar

Trump administration supports global LGBTQ rights. Trump left unaware

By Abby Amoakuh

Abortion pill bans are back on the table as Donald Trump exposes allegiance to Project 2025

By Alma Fabiani

Anonymous hits back along with the George Floyd protestors and threatens Trump

By SCREENSHOT

Is Drake gay? Let’s unpack all of the online evidence

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Telegram the biggest threat to women’s safety? Chats for rape advice and sharing nudes suggest so

By Abby Amoakuh

Why are people claiming that Mark Zuckerberg killed JonBenét Ramsey and Jeffrey Epstein?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

I had to sign away my freedom to tell their story: A photojournalist on documenting Afghan women under the Taliban

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees

By Charlie Sawyer

The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan warns Trump’s criticism may spark new wave of violence

By Charlie Sawyer

Nick Fuentes doxxed after coining disturbing your body, my choice phrase on X

By Abby Amoakuh

Lyle and Erik Menendez’s 90s old money aesthetic is inspiring TikTok’s latest fashion craze

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ICE under fire for allegedly deporting people identified by Jordans,  tattoos, and Nike gear

By Charlie Sawyer

How a viral Etsy review sparked a feminist movement on TikTok by inspiring women to embrace the bush

By Charlie Sawyer

Creator behind controversial AI Gaza video says it was intended as Trump political satire

By Abby Amoakuh

Stormzy faces backlash from fans after partnering with McDonald’s and deleting pro-Palestinian post

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

FBI investigators uncover shocking evidence related to racist text messages to minorities

By Charlie Sawyer

Alex Cooper expands the Unwell universe with new dating reality show Overboard for Love

By Abby Amoakuh

Everybody’s talking about these White Lotus season 3 theories, and so should you

By Charlie Sawyer

Can Drake actually sue Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl performance diss?

By Abby Amoakuh

Love Is Blind forced to classify contestants as employees entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay