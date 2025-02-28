Culture
ICE jacket sales soar on Amazon, fuelling fears of immigration agent impersonation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Feb 28, 2025

A few days ago, a video uploaded by The Good Liars, an American political comedy duo featuring creators Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, gained widespread attention after the pair discovered a disturbing trend taking place across the US. A jacket resembling those worn by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had become a top-selling item on Amazon, used by conservatives to spread fear and torment.

Manufactured by The Goozler brand, this jacket is currently the number one bestseller in the jackets and coats category on Amazon, the platform owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The product has sold over 200 units in just the past month, fueling growing concern about its implications.

Everything unraveled when, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Selvig interviewed an attendee wearing one of these controversial jackets. When asked about his choice of attire, the man revealed that he had no real connection to ICE and that the jacket only cost him $29.99 on Amazon. With a big smirk on his face, he stated: “If you want some entertainment, wear this and go to a Home Depot in a sanctuary city, like Washington, D.C., and you’ll see a lot of illegals start to run away. You feel like a group fitness instructor. It’s really good.”

This callous remark made Selvig visibly uncomfortable, leading him to conclude the interview by labeling the man as “one of the worst people” he had encountered at CPAC, a statement that carried weight considering the controversial nature of the event itself…

The video sparked some major backlash online, with netizens questioning how these items can be allowed to remain for sale when they could potentially lead to serious consequences, especially considering the ongoing rise of impersonation cases involving ICE agents.

These jackets are just one example of the many ICE-related products now flooding the market. Patches, caps, T-shirts, and other accessories bearing the agency’s logo are also sold on Amazon, reinforcing the aesthetic typically associated with immigration enforcement officers.

Other users, however, reposted the video, endorsing the man’s behavior.

Unfortunately, this insane interaction is not an isolated incident. On 29 January in Charleston County, South Carolina, a 33-year-old man named Sean-Michael Johnson was arrested for kidnapping and impersonating a police officer.

As reported by CNN, the man allegedly stopped a group of Latino men on a highway, falsely presenting himself as an ICE agent. Court records confirm that Johnson “willfully and unlawfully represented himself as an ICE agent and stopped a moving vehicle of individuals.”

A similar incident took place on 1 February in Philadelphia, where three individuals were arrested for impersonating ICE officers on the Temple University campus. According to a statement from the university, two of the individuals were wearing T-shirts that bore the words “Police” and “ICE” in bold white letters.

As these jackets and similar items continue to make waves on Amazon, social media users have begun to raise their concerns about the legitimacy of selling such products on the platform. There are mounting questions about the potential legal ramifications, with some asking if it is already a felony to wear a police or law enforcement uniform without proper authority.

In response to these incidents, authorities have issued public warnings to the community, advising people to be vigilant when interacting with anyone claiming to be an officer. They urge citizens to ask to see proper identification, including badges and official credentials, before taking any action.

As more people purchase these items, the potential for confusion and danger increases. Individuals may find themselves in compromising situations, mistakenly believing they are interacting with legitimate law enforcement officers, when in fact they are dealing with impersonators.

