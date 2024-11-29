From ugly crying to reliving Y2K dreams: 6 audiobooks for every mood on Amazon Music

Whether you’re in the mood to sob, laugh, or escape, these six must-listen audiobooks on Amazon Music have you covered. Plus, you can stream them all free for three months.

63918

So, you’ve got a playlist for every mood—but what about audiobooks? Whether you’re feeling introspective, adventurous, or just craving a good cry, I’ve got your back. Now that Amazon Music includes Audible, you can stream an incredible variety of audiobooks. Think epic fantasy worlds, true-crime page-turners, and celebrity memoirs spilling tea you didn’t even know you needed.

And here’s the kicker: for three whole months, you can access it all for free. That’s right—zero cost to find your next favourite listen, no matter your mood. Whether you’re a seasoned audiobook junkie or just starting out, I’ve got six stellar recommendations to suit your emotional playlist.

So let’s find your perfect match, shall we?

1. Feeling introspective? Listen to Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney doesn’t just tell stories; she captures the raw, unfiltered moments of life—the awkward silences, the unspoken connections, and the messy emotions we all carry. Intermezzo follows characters navigating love, identity, and relationships in ways that feel as personal as reading your own diary. It’s intimate, reflective, and almost painfully relatable, making it the perfect listen when you’re in the mood to sit with your thoughts.

Sometimes, you just need to stare out the window and overanalyse every decision you’ve ever made. That’s where Intermezzo steps in, bringing Rooney’s signature existential millennial drama straight to your ears. I mean, remember Normal People? This latest audiobook is achingly tender, beautifully written, and essentially the soundscape for crying at golden hour. Trust me, been there, done that.

👉 Perfect for: journaling about that one situationship.

🎧 Listen now on Amazon Music.

2. Ready to boss up? Listen to Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss with Tahl Raz

Chris Voss is here to remind you that life is basically one big negotiation—and he’s got the hacks to help you win every time. Never Split the Difference takes lessons from his years as an FBI hostage negotiator and turns them into practical advice for everyday situations. From closing deals to winning arguments (or at least deciding where to order takeout), this audiobook will have you ready to channel your inner boss.

It’s not all business though—Voss’ engaging style makes the stories and techniques stick, so you’ll feel like a pro negotiator in no time. Honestly, it’s like a TED Talk, self-help guide, and action movie all rolled into one. Who doesn’t want that kind of energy in their life?

👉 Perfect for: power walking into your next big meeting.

🎧 Listen now on Amazon Music.

3. Craving nostalgia? Listen to The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ memoir isn’t just a tell-all; it’s a cultural reset. The Woman in Me gives you an inside look at her rise to fame, the struggles behind the scenes, and her fight for freedom. Told with her unmistakable voice, it’s raw, emotional, and impossible to put down. It’s Britney, b*tch—unfiltered, and finally in control of her story.

Even Gen Z icon and internet’s latest pop queen Addison Rae was spotted by paparazzi walking around and reading this memoir. Whether you grew up practising ‘Baby One More Time’ choreography or just love a good pop culture moment, this audiobook will pull you back into the glittery chaos of the early 2000s. Seriously, if you’re not already humming ‘Toxic’ by the end, are you even listening?

👉 Perfect for: reliving your Y2K pop star dreams.

🎧 Listen now on Amazon Music.

4. Want to cry (a lot)? Listen to A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

You’ve been warned: this audiobook will break your heart into a million pieces. A Little Life follows four college friends as they navigate decades of love, trauma, and friendship in New York City. It’s a sweeping, beautifully written epic that doesn’t shy away from the darkest parts of life while also reminding you of the resilience of the human spirit.

It’s no surprise that TikTok is obsessed with this book, with countless videos of people filming themselves sobbing after finishing it. Equal parts devastating and cathartic, it’ll have you clutching tissues one minute and marvelling at Yanagihara’s brilliance the next. Honestly, it’s the perfect excuse to ugly cry in the privacy of your own home.

👉 Perfect for: when you need a good, soul-cleansing sob.

🎧 Listen now on Amazon Music.

5. Feeling adventurous? Listen to A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Fantasy lovers, meet your next obsession. A Court of Thorns and Roses introduces Feyre, a fiercely determined young woman pulled into the magical and treacherous world of the fae. With lush world-building, heart-pounding romance, and dangerous secrets lurking at every turn, this audiobook will have you hooked from the first chapter.

Think enemies-to-lovers with a side of epic battles and jaw-dropping twists. Sarah J. Maas knows exactly how to keep you on the edge of your seat—and begging for the next book in the series. Prepare to escape reality and dive headfirst into a story you won’t want to leave.

👉 Perfect for: escaping into a magical world with a hint of danger and romance.

🎧 Listen now on Amazon Music.

6. Craving a cosy mystery? Listen to We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

If you’re a fan of quirky detectives and clever plot twists, We Solve Murders will be your new favourite listen. Set in a cosy English village, this charming mystery follows a group of retirees who moonlight as amateur sleuths. Their antics are equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, making it a delight from start to finish.

With sharp wit and plenty of surprises, Richard Osman’s audiobook is perfect for anyone who loves a lighthearted whodunit. It’s basically like hanging out with your cleverest, funniest friends—if they happened to be solving murders in their free time.

👉 Perfect for: binge-listening while channelling your inner detective.

🎧 Listen now on Amazon Music.

With Amazon Music’s new Audible addition, there’s an audiobook for every mood, ready to turn your downtime into something unforgettable. And the best part? Your first three months are absolutely free. So why not start listening today?

Sign up now and stream these incredible audiobooks on Amazon Music.