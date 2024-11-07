Culture
>

Entertainment

Why Addison Rae’s rebrand is pure genius, and why you should care about it

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Nov 7, 2024 at 11:08 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Why Addison Rae’s rebrand is pure genius, and why you should care about it
63190

I’ve always loved Addison Rae. I loved her when she refused to stop filming a TikTok dance to pose for a photo with a fan. I loved her when she got papped pensively reading Britney Spears’ autobiography in the street. And I really loved her when she launched perhaps one of the most impressive rebrands of the decade.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

This week on Explained By a Blonde, I’m taking a break from podcast revelations, internet beef and obvious rage-bait to focus my attention on the it girl of the moment. And no, I am not talking about Chappell Ronan (for once) or the diva behind the counter at Merchants Fish & Chips. That being said, whoever you are, I love you.

@penjaminblinkers

who is this DIVA 💜 @Merchants Fish & Chips #fyp #gunt #serving #slay #servingcuntandchips #fishandchips

♬ QKThr - Aphex Twin

This article will be all about former TikTok star and current Gen Z icon Miss Addison Rae and how she managed to shift her public perception from cringe chronically online tween to a pop icon on the rise. From outfit upgrades to bagging herself some particularly fabulous besties, let’s get into the genius that is the Addison Rae rebrand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

Who is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae is a 24-year-old media personality who first found popularity on the video-sharing platform TikTok in 2019. For all those of you who don’t remember what TikTok used to be like during those days; the app was almost exclusively run by attractive teenage girls dabbing and throwing it back to ‘Savage’ and ‘Say So’. Honestly, it was a softer, simpler time. We were just coming out of a Donald Trump presidency, rather than heading into the next one…

And Rae was queen of this world, reaching one million followers within just a few months of being on the platform and quickly becoming the poster child for a new generation of online stars.

@addisonre

♬ Cannibal by Kesha - rapidsongs
@oldtiktokvideos__

i remember this video so well ❤️❤️ #addisonrae #recommendations #oldtiktok #tiktok #dance #foryou #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound - old tiktoks
@addisonstiktoks1

“Hey boy I really wanna be with you!” #AXERatioChallenge #CapCut #lipsync #lipstick #raees #old #oldtiktok #snowdtormseason #NextLevelDish #DanceWithTurboTax #fyypppppppppppppppppp #foryoupageofficiall #foryoupage #foryou #blue #fyp #addiction #adoptme #roblox #advice #2020 #foryou #viral #tiktok #danc #dance #addisonrae #brycehall #adventure

♬ original sound - Addisons TikToks

The thing is though, hardly anyone took the content creator seriously. I mean, in her defence, no one took any TikToker seriously. But Rae in particular was on the receiving end of quite a bit of online trolling. For example, her acting debut in the remake He’s All That went down as a major flop (granted, her performance was) and it’s fair to say that people were also not impressed with her first foray into the music industry, a single of the title ‘Obsessed’.

See, I personally have believed for a few years now that Rae was always serving us high camp and just no one was perceptive enough to notice. If you deep some of her most viral videos, she’s kind of hilarious.

@popculturewave

addison rae chnaged lives with this🤭 #fyp #popculture #foryou #trending #viral

♬ original sound - pop culture moments🫶🏼
@love.you.he

#1million #viral #xyzbcafypシ #blwthisup #blowthisup #lmao#addisonrae #2020 #cringe

♬ original sound - love you h$e

Everyone seemed to just miss the genius, except of course this queen, who took the words straight out of my mouth:

Unpacking the Addison Rae rebrand

Over the years, I’ve seen countless content creators find fame, wealth, and popularity on social media. They develop loyal fan bases and rack up impressive social capital online—they even appear on a chat show or two. However, there’s only a small percentage of people who are then able to turn that internet fame into something more mainstream, something more tangible. Addison Rae is one of those people.

I’d probably say that Rae’s public transformation really started to pick up towards the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Through minor aesthetic decisions and savvy business deals, the influencer went from someone we periodically envied to someone we genuinely enjoyed.

You know you’ve officially made it when netizens start ranking your most iconic moments in compilation videos:

@liv1eedits

the interviewers were so mean tho #foryoupage #viral #fy #fyp #blowup #plsfyp #dontflop #foryou #blowup #addisonrae #iconicmoments #ranking

♬ original sound - liv1eedits

Things also really started shifting for the content creator when she bagged a feature from Charli XCX on her song ‘2 die 4’.

@partygirlpartygirl

CHARLI XCX. PARTYGIRL BOILER ROOM. BROOKLYN. #charlixcx #partygirl #boilerroom #addisonrae #2die4 #part2

♬ original sound - PARTYGIRL

Don’t get me wrong, ‘2 die 4’ is objectively a bop all on its own, but bringing Charli onboard immediately turned Rae into something she’d never been before: cool. Maybe you could argue she’d always been considered aspirational, attractive, and successful. But no-one had ever thought of Rae as cool per se.

Her creative and personal collaborations with the mother of Brat summer pushed Rae into an entirely new realm. She went from appearances on The Tonight Show to Boiler Room sessions with Charli XCX—you tell me which one sounds cooler.

2024 has been Rae’s most successful year yet. ‘Diet Pepsi’ and ‘Aquamarine’ were immediate hits with fans, leaving the gays and the girlies gagging over Rae’s creative vision:

@sonymusicnl

her whole album better be this vibe😌 #addisonrae #dietpepsi #viral #foryou #summer @Addison Rae

♬ Diet Pepsi - Addison Rae
@armandouglz

Turning into a jellyfish tonight. #addisonrae #aquamarine #dietpepsi #mermaid

♬ original sound - Écoute chérie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

Oh and don’t even get me started on Rae joining Charli and Troye Sivan on the Sweat tour.

@troyehub

wake me up bc THIS IS A DREAM ✨ #troyesivan #charlixcx #addisonrae #sweattour #dietpepsi #concerts

♬ Diet Pepsi - Addison Rae

Call it luck, strategy, or just really great hair—Addison Rae’s rebrand deserves this amount of attention and applause. And it’s a sure thing that she’s only getting started. The Rae-naissance is well and truly upon us, and I’m here for it.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Charli XCX secures the Gen Z girlie vote for Kamala Harris by calling her a brat

By Nicolas Nhalungo

The internet has declared it’s going to be a Brat summer

By Jack Ramage

What is the Pinegrove Shuffle? The new TikTok dance resurrecting a band with a controversial past

Keep On Reading

By Jack Ramage

What is the Pinegrove Shuffle? The new TikTok dance resurrecting a band with a controversial past

By Abby Amoakuh

Influencers are pranking their loved ones by claiming ExxonMobil has invited them on an oil rig brand trip

By J'Nae Phillips

Cyber nostalgia: How Gen Z-coded Y3K fashion is going to shape the future

By Charlie Sawyer

Dakota Fanning reveals she was asked lots of inappropriate questions when she was a child star

By Charlie Sawyer

Lily Allen creates an OnlyFans account to sell feet pics for $10 per month

By Abby Amoakuh

Russian kids attend North Korean summer camps for White House attack simulations

By Abby Amoakuh

Kamala Harris might win US presidential election thanks to Brat Summer, Beyoncé, and the Swifties

By Malavika Pradeep

Meet Sonny Angels, the pocket boyfriends helping Gen Zers navigate adulthood

By Abby Amoakuh

Liam Payne’s death prompts backlash against girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-fiancée Maya Henry

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Selena Gomez opens up about the heartbreak of not being able to carry her own children

By Abby Amoakuh

France’s AI systems for Olympics disproportionately target minorities and expose them to violence

By Abby Amoakuh

Woman gets fired after getting pregnant again while on maternity leave

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Kardashian curves to slimmer figures, personal trainer reveals the latest fitness trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Nail salon offers customers discounts in exchange for consent to sell their feet pics

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ShxtsNGigs face major backlash: When will comedians stop targeting Black women for cheap laughs?

By Alma Fabiani

Don’t gatekeep your clothes anymore, join Traid’s Closet Clear-Out Challenge

By Abby Amoakuh

How did TikToker Logan’s viral cucumber recipe send an influencer to the hospital?

By Charlie Sawyer

Valentina Gomez calls basketball player Brittney Griner an unpatriotic lesbian in new video

By Louis Shankar

Rishi Sunak’s early general election won’t save the Conservatives, their time is well and truly up

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Gen Z in Kenya is reshaping politics by taking a stand against the Tax Bill on social media